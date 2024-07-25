Germany Women vs Australia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Summer Olympics Women's match between Germany and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany Women will kick off their Summer Olympics campaign with a group game against Australia Women at the Stade De Marseille on Thursday.

The Germans have often been one of the strongest sides in the women's game but they failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

They are currently ranked fourth in the world and will be expected to compete as they kick off against an Australian side that lost the bronze medal match to the United States three years ago.

Germany W vs Australia W kick-off time

Date: Thursday, July 25, 2024, Kick-off time: 6:00 pm BST Venue: Stade De Marseille

The match will be played at the Stade De Marseille on Thursday, July 25, with kick-off at 6:00 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Germany W vs Australia W online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Discovery+ and Eurosport 1 in the UK. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Germany W team news

The 2016 gold-medal winners head into the tournament with an interim head coach in the dugout with Horst Hrubesch taking charge of DFB-Frauenteam. They come into this contest on the back of a 4-0 hammering of Austria in their most recent warm-up match last week.

They still have some world-class stars in their squad, most notably their 139-cap captain, Alexandra Popp.

Germany Women possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Schulze, Linder; Brand, Senss, Nusken, Buhl; Freigang, Schuller.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms Defenders: Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sarai Linder, Bibiane Schulze Solano Midfielders: Jule Brand, Klara Bühl, Vivien Endemann, Laura Freigang, Sydney Lohmann Forwards: Sjoeke Nüsken, Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schüller, Elisa Senß

Australia W team news

The massive pre-tournament news coming out of the Australian camp is that their skipper, and arguably best player, Chelsea star Sam Kerr remains unavailable due to injury. That will mean a lot of the goalscoring responsibility for Tony Gustavsson's side will fall onto the shoulders of Caitlin Foord.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Vine, Fowler.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Micah, Williams Defenders: Catley, Hunt, Kennedy, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Torpey, Grant*, Nevin Midfielders: Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Fowler, Wheeler, Yallop, van Egmond Forwards: Foord, Raso, Heyman, Vine, Freier

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Result 10/04/21 Germany 5-2 Australia Int. Friendly Games, Women 07/08/16 Germany 2-2 Australia Olympic Games Women 28/10/10 Germany 2-1 Australia Int. Friendly Games, Women

