How to watch today's Germany vs Italy Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Italy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

After bagging a 2-1 come-from-behind win in the first leg of their Nations League quarter-final at San Siro, Germany will welcome Italy to Signal Iduna Park on Sunday.

However, whichever team wins the tie on aggregate will host the single-leg semi-final game against either Denmark or Portugal in June.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Germany vs Italy online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Italy will be available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Germany vs Italy kick-off time

UEFA Nations League A - Championship Playoff Signal Iduna Park

The UEFA Nations League match between Germany and Italy will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Sunday, March 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Germany team news

Die Mannchaft boss Julian Nagelsmann could hand a start to Tim Kleindienst over Jonathan Burkardt up front this time around, while Deniz Undav could serve as another option in attack.

Leon Goretzka should continue to feature in the middle, while Pascal Gross faces competition from Robert Andrich and Angelo Stiller.

On the injury front, Kai Havertz, Benjamin Henrichs, Felix Nmecha, Aleksandar Pavlovic, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Florian Wirtz all remain unavailable for selection.

Italy team news

Forward Mateo Retegui and left wing-back Federico Dimarco are ruled out by injuries, while Riccardo Calafiori is a fitness doubt for the must-win game.

In Calafiori's possible absense, Alessandro Buongiorno will be in line for a start on the left side of the three-man backline.

With Sandro Tonali marshaling the midfield, manager Luciano Spalletti could welcome back the likes of Andrea Cambiaso and Mattia Zaccagni.

