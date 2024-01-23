Gambia vs Cameroon: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Gambia and Cameroon, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gambia are set to take on Cameroon at Stade de la Paix in Tuesday's must-win Africa Cup of Nations group game for both sides.

With a bleak possibility of making it to the knockouts, the Scorpions can prevent the Indomitable Lions from possibly finishing second in Group D.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channels, streaming details and more.

Gambia vs Cameroon kick-off time & stadium

Date: January 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm GMT Venue: Stade de la Paix

The Africa Cup of Nations match between Gambia and Cameroon will be played at Stade de la Paix in Bouake, Ivory Coast.

It will kick off at 5 pm GMT on Tuesday, January 23, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Gambia vs Cameroon online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream live through Sky Sports Football.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gambia team news

Midfielder Ebou Adams is back in contention after serving his suspension following his red card in the opening game against Senegal.

In the hunt for their first goal at the tournament, Gambia coach Tom Saintfiet is likely to deploy Ali Sowe upfront, with Musa Barrow in a slightly withdrawn role alongside Alieu Fadera.

Gambia possible XI: Gaye; Janko, Gomez, Colley, Touray; Manneh, Marr, Darboe; Fadera, Barrow; Sowe

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jobe, Gaye, Sarr Defenders: Ngum, O. Colley, Gomez, Touray, Sundberg, Mendy, Janko, M. Sanneh, B. Sanneh Midfielders: Barry, Marreh, Adams, Manneh, Darboe, Bobb Forwards: Jallow, Fadera, Ceesay, Barrow, Sanyang, E. Colley, Minteh, Badamosi, Sowe

Cameroon team news

Cameroon boss Rigobert Song will be sweating on the availability of forward Vincent Aboubakar for the crucial tie.

Meanwhile, Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana is set to continue in between the sticks, while the front three of Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Karl Toko Ekambi and Frank Magri are expected to deliver in case Aboubakar is not fit.

Cameroon possible XI: Onana; Yongwa, Wooh, Moukoudi, Castelletto; Anguissa, Kemen, Ntcham; Nkoudou, Toko Ekambi, Magri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ondoa, Epassy, Ngapandouetnbu, Onana Defenders: Moukoudi, Wooh, Tolo, Tchamadeu, Gonzalez, Yongwa, Castelletto, Bokele, Tchato Midfielders: Kemen, Zambo Anguissa, Neyou, Elliott, Ntcham, Doualla Forwards: Ngamaleu, N'Jie, Magri, Aboubakar, Nkoudou, Toko Ekambi, Ateba, Moumbagna

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Gambia and Cameroon across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 29, 2022 Gambia 0-2 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations September 3, 2016 Cameroon 2-0 Gambia Africa Cup of Nations Qualification September 6, 2015 Gambia 0-1 Cameroon Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

Useful links