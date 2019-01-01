‘So many former players could easily manage Arsenal’ – Ljungberg struggling but Vieira has Gallas’ backing

The ex-Gunners star believes somebody with a proven record is required at the Emirates, with the appointment of a club legend making a lot of sense

need to be considering bringing “legend” Patrick Vieira back to the club, says William Gallas, with there plenty of familiar faces that could bring the required level of experience to Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners have turned to one iconic figure from the past for inspiration in the present after Freddie Ljungberg, a member of the 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’, was handed the reins on an interim basis once the decision was taken to part with Unai Emery.

The Swede has been given a baptism of fire when it comes to Premier League coaching, with Arsenal still stuck firmly in a rut.

A 3-0 defeat to on Sunday proved as much, with the Gunners barely laying a glove on the defending champions.

Ljungberg has taken just four points from four top-flight outings, while also overseeing a 2-2 draw with in the .

More is expected in north London and Gallas believes former skipper Vieira could be the man to get Arsenal back on track.

The former Gunners defender told the Daily Star when asked if Ljungberg is a viable long-term option: “I don't think so. I think what they need is an experienced manager, especially when we talk about former players because to be a manager you need experience.

“Like for example Frank Lampard, what he did [at Derby] worked very well and now he's the manager of .

“So I think for Ljungberg it should be the same but right now he is the manager of Arsenal and as I said it will be very difficult.

“You know, you've got so many former players that played for Arsenal that can easily manage them.

“You have to give them a chance if they're a former player. For example, Patrick Vieira can be the manager. He was a legend for Arsenal, so why not?”

Ljungberg has plenty of credit in the bank with Arsenal supporters from his playing days, but is finding out the hard way that life off the pitch is even more demanding than efforts on it.

Gallas added on his former team-mate: “He has received a lot of love from the fans. He is very passionate.

Article continues below

“To be a manager is not easy. For him, the manager was sacked, and even if he knows the players, when you start to be a manager you have to start to be a coach.

“You know your players very well and what to expect of them. You have to explain how you want your team to play so right now it is very difficult because he needs to have an impact straight away.

“He has pressure on his shoulders.”