Mary Earps, David Beckham & footballers who have won BBC Sports Personality of the Year

GOAL takes a look at the exclusive list of footballers whose achievements have led to them winning the sought-after award.

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is one of the most prestigious accolades in British sporting life, with some of the United Kingdom's biggest stars receiving national recognition for their achievements during the year.

Lewis Hamilton, Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu are among some of the recent winners, with Nick Faldo, Joe Calzaghe and Princess Anne among those to win before that, demonstrating the variety of sporting disciplines that capture the public's imagination.

So, what about footballers? GOAL takes a look at the players who have won the award over the years.

Which footballers have won BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

Since its inception in 1954, only seven footballers have won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award. You can see the full list below.

Year Winner 1966 Bobby Moore (England) 1990 Paul Gascoigne (England) 1998 Michael Owen (England) 2001 David Beckham (England) 2009 Ryan Giggs (Wales) 2022 Beth Mead (England) 2023 Mary Earps (England)

Bobby Moore was the first footballer to win the accolade, earning recognition after captaining England to World Cup glory in 1966. Moore came out on top ahead of speedway rider Barry Briggs and his Three Lions team-mate Geoff Hurst on that occasion.

Remarkably, over two decades would pass before another footballer would win the SPOTY, with Paul Gascoigne picking up the award 24 years after Moore in 1990. Gascoigne had been a key player for England on their run to the semi-final of the 1990 World Cup, where his tears became an iconic image among English football fans.

Eight years after 'Gazza' was anointed, Michael Owen was crowned Sports Personality of the Year in 1998 following his exploits for England at the 1998 World Cup and for Liverpool. Then, just 18 years of age, Owen was a key player for the national team, and his goal against Argentina in the second round lives long in the memory of the Three Lions faithful, even if they ultimately lost out to the South Americans on penalties.

Just three years later, in 2001, David Beckham was recognised as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year, with his performances for England in particular earning him praise. Beckham scored a crucial free kick in the dying moments of a World Cup qualification game against Greece to ensure the Three Lions progressed to the 2002 World Cup. Owen actually came third that year, with sailor Ellen MacArthur coming second.

Ryan Giggs was named the 2009 Sports Personality of the Year, picking up nearly 30 per cent of the vote in a year where he made his 800th appearance for Manchester United and helped the Premier League club to the Champions League final. Giggs beat Formula One driver Jenson Button and athletics star Jessica Ennis on that occasion.

There was a long wait until the next football figure won the award, and history was made when Beth Mead collected the prize in 2022. Mead became the first female footballer to win SPOTY as her stellar displays for the triumphant England women's team at Euro 2022, where she was top scorer and crowned player of the tournament, were honoured.

The following year, in 2023, Mary Earps followed in Mead's footsteps by winning the award thanks to her performances for England on their run to the final of the 2023 Women's World Cup. Earps played every minute of the Lionesses' campaign and won the Golden Glove award, as well as shining in the subsequent Finalissima win over Brazil.

While only seven footballers have actually won the award, plenty more have been among the nominees and finished second or third in the votes. For example, before Bobby Moore won in 1966, Bobby Charlton came second in 1958 (with Nat Lofthouse coming third in the same year). Charlton came second again in 1959, when he lost out to John Surtees, the racing driver.

The likes of George Best, Gordon Banks, Kevin Keegan, Kenny Dalglish and Gary Lineker have been in the running for the prize, with Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson among the contenders in recent years.

What is the BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year award is a prize given to the UK sportsperson who is deemed to have achieved the most in a given year.

Established in 1954, the award is generally limited to British sportspeople or figures who reside in and play most of their sport in the UK.

The question is put to a public vote, with people encouraged to vote via telephone or online.