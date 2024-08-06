22bet Promo Code: Claim 200% Up to GHS 1,000 on Your Deposit

The 22bet promo code is MAXGH. Use it to get a 200% bonus of up to GHS 1,000 when you register and make a first deposit.

🏆 What Can I Get With the Promo Code MAXGH?

All new customers who sign up with 22bet will get a 200% bonus of up to GHS 1,000. You can use the 22bet promo code during registration and must make a first deposit to activate this bonus.

The table below gives a breakdown of the bonus.

22bet Offer 🌟 Bonus Details 🌟 Bonus Type Welcome Bonus Bonus Description 200% welcome bonus up to 1,000 GHS General T&Cs 18+, Ghana residents only Wagering Requirements 7x on accumulator bets with 2 or more selections and a total of 3.00 odds or higher. Maximum Withdrawal Amount 1,000 GHS Minimum Deposit 10 GHS Minimum Bet 7x 22bet Promo Code MAXGH

How to Maximise the Bonus

If you want to jump on this offer, you must first register an account. After signing up, you must make a first deposit of at least 10 GHS. The betting site will then match your deposit amount by 200%.

Once you get the bonus, use it to wager 7 times on accumulator bets with 2 or more selections. The total odds of the bets must be 3.00 or more. Once your bets are settled, the bookie will allow you to make withdrawals. Note that you have only 7 days to fulfil the wagering requirements.

A Real Life Example of Getting the Offer

Here are real-life examples of how to claim the welcome bonus offer to give you more context about the bonus.

Minimum Deposit - 10 GHS

Let's say you register an account and make a minimum deposit of 10 GHS. The betting site will credit your bonus account with 20 GHS (200% of your first deposit).

You must now use this bonus to wager 7x on accumulator bets with at least 2 selections and total odds of 3.0 or more. That means you must play a total of 140 GHS (7 × 20 GHS).

So, let's say you chose the Ghanaian National Team to beat Sudan in a friendly match played at the Accra Sports Stadium, with odds of 1.8 or more and Manchester United to beat Ipswich Town with odds of 1.75. The total odds are 3.15, which is more than 3.0, and you meet the requirements after placing bets.

You must do this 6 more times to meet the wagering requirements, wagering 20 GHS each time on accumulator bets with 2 or more selections and total odds of 3.0 or more.

Maximum Deposit - 500 GHS

If you make a first deposit of 500 GHS, the betting site will credit you with 1,000 GHS (200% of your first deposit). You must play a total of 7,000 GHS (7 × 1,000 GHS) on accumulator bets. Each bet must have 2 or more selections and a total odds of 3.00.

So, if you can choose to bet on Chelsea beating Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final at odds of 2.35 and Bayern Munich beating Borussia Dortmund at odds of 1.20.

The total odds is 3.29, which is above the minimum odds of 3.00 required to meet the wagering requirements. Use the 1,000 GHS to wager on this game. After settling the bet, do this six more times on other games that meet the wagering requirements.

🔍 How to Claim the Offer With the Code?

It's easy to claim the 22bet welcome bonus. We've highlighted the steps below.

Go to the betting site on your mobile or desktop browser. You may also launch the 22bet app if you have it.

Tap the “Sign Up” button at the top of the homepage.

Provide your phone number to sign up for an account. Input your 22bet bonus code in the space provided. After signing up, go to the deposit page to make a minimum deposit of 10 GHS. The betting site will automatically credit you with 200% of your first deposit as a bonus.

It's that simple. Completing your 22bet registration is the first step to getting the bonus. Note that the bookie may ask you to provide your verification documents after signing up.

🛡️ What Are the Bonus Terms & Conditions?

Like the top betting platforms in Ghana, terms and conditions are attached to the 22bet welcome bonus. You must adhere to them in order to claim the offer. Below are some of them.

The offer is only available for new customers who have made their first deposit and selected this offer as their welcome bonus.

Only players 18 who are residents of Ghana can claim this offer.

Only one 200% bonus is allowed per customer.

The minimum deposit required to activate the offer is 10 GHS.

The maximum bonus amount is 1,000 GHS. So even if you deposit above 500 GHS, you can only claim a maximum of 1,000 GHS.

You must wager your bonus amount 7 times on accumulator bets with at least 2 selections and total odds of 3.0 or more.

The bonus has a 7-day validity period.

What Other Offers Are Available at 22bet?

22bet offers several promotions for existing customers. We've highlighted some of them below.

Friday Reload

This offer is exclusively for casino lovers. Every Friday, they get a 50% bonus of up to 1,200 GHS. The minimum deposit required to activate the offer is 20 GHS. Customers must make their deposits between 00:00 and 23:49 on Friday. You can claim this offer only once per week.

Forecasts

This offer is for sports lovers. If you've made deposits totalling 20 EUR or above in the last 5 days, you can claim up to 12,000 for predicting the results of 10 games correctly. You get 1,200 for predicting 9 games correctly and 600 GHS for 8 correct predictions.

The offer is only claimable once daily. Players can use the free bets received to bet on single or multiple sports events.

Risk-Free Bet

Get a chance to claim a 100% risk-free bet of up to 650 GHS. However, you must make a minimum deposit of 12 GHS to qualify for this offer. You must opt-in for the bonus when making a deposit.

Players must place single bets on selected games. Each bet must have odds of 1.30 or more to qualify. If your bet loses, you will get 100% of your lost funds as a free bet.

Once you get your free bet, you can use it on accumulator bets with a minimum of 2 selections and minimum odds of 2.0.

Bonus Bonus Description Why Use This Offer? Friday Reload Get a 50% bonus of up to 1,200 GHS. Get more stake power to wager on casino games. Forecast Claim 12,000 by predicting the correct score of 10 matches. Get prizes for predicting the results of 8, 9, and 10 matches correctly. Risk-Free bet Get a 100% risk-free bet of up to 650 GHS. Place games without the pressure of losing your money.

🆚 How Does 22bet Offer Compare to Other Welcome Offers?

There are other top betting sites in Ghana that offer a welcome bonus. This section of our review compares the 22bet welcome bonus to those from other top bookmakers.

22bet vs 1xBet

The 1xBet welcome bonus is way ahead of that of 22bet. Bettors get a 300% bonus when they sign up on 1xBet. Users can get 200%, 250% and 300% bonus depending on how much they deposit.

However, 1xBet has stricter wagering requirements. Users who claim a 200% must wager half of their bonus 5x on accumulator bets with 3 selections or more, 3 of which must have odds of 1.40 or higher. The other half must be played 30 times in 1xGames. If you claim the 250% bonus, half of the bonus must be wagered 10 times and the other half 35 times.

22bet vs Parimatch

The Parimatch bonus is similar to that of 22bet. Customers can get up to 1,000 GHS in bonus. However, the Parimatch bonus is a money-back bonus, while 22bet is a first deposit bonus. 22bet has a better minimum deposit amount: 10 GHS. For Parimatch, the minimum deposit is 50 GHS.

22bet vs Betway

The Betway bonus is lower than that of 22bet. Betway users get a 200% bonus of up to 200 GHS as free bets. However, the minimum deposit amount required is 1 GHS compared to 22bet, which is 10 GHS.

Operator Bonus Bonus Code 22bet 200% up to 1,000 GHS MAXGH 1xBet 300% up to 5,300 GHS 1GOALGH Betway 200% bonus up to 200 GHS BETGOAL

What Our Thoughts About the Offer?

The 22bet bonus may not be the best, but it's certainly not among the poorest in Ghana. Customers can enjoy a 200% first deposit bonus of up to 1,000 GHS when they register and deposit a minimum of 10 GHS.

Registration is swift, and it is within 2 minutes, and getting the offer is seamless. However, the wagering requirements can be a bit too high.

We've combed our 22bet review and found the following pros and cons.

✅ 22bet Bonus Pros ❌ 22bet Bonus Cons Affordable minimum deposit of 10 GHS. Wagering requirements are high. Easy to claim. The bonus amount is not the best.

22bet Promo Code FAQs

What is the promo code in 22bet?

The 22bet bonus code gives customers a 200% bonus of up to 1,000 GHS on their first deposit.

How to get welcome bonus on 22bet?

You must register an account and make a minimum deposit of 10 GHS to activate the offer.

What is the bonus on 22bet Ghana?

22bet offers customers a 200% first deposit bonus of up to 1,000 GHS.

How to use 22bet Friday bonus?

The 22bet Friday reload bonus is available for casino lovers. You must make a minimum deposit of 20 GHS on Friday to get a 50% bonus of up to 1,200 GHS.