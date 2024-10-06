How to watch today's Fiorentina vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Fiorentina and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

AC Milan will aim to book their fourth Serie A win on the spin when they take on Fiorentina at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Sunday.

The Rossoneri's 3-0 domestic win over Lecce was followed by a 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League on Tuesday.

On the other hand, after playing out a goalless league draw at Empoli, Viola head into the game on the back of Thursday's 2-0 win over TNS in the Conference League.

How to watch Fiorentina vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Serie A match between Fiorentina and AC Milan will be available to watch and stream online live through TNT Sports 1 and Bet365.

Fiorentina vs AC Milan kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm BST Venue: Stadio Artemio Franchi

The Serie A match between Fiorentina and AC Milan will be played at Stadio Artemio Franchi in Florence, Italy.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm BST on Sunday, October 6, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Fiorentina team news

Apart from Rolando Mandragora sustaining a knock in the TNS win, and defender Marin Pongracic ruled out with a thigh problem, Fiorentina boss Raffaele Palladino will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Defensive trio Luca Ranieri, Pietro Comuzzo and Lucas Martinez Quarta are back from serving their European bans, while Moise Kean is likely to replace Christian Kouame upfront.

Fiorentina possible XI: De Gea; Martinez Quarta, Comuzzo, Ranieri; Dodo, Cataldi, Bove, Gosens; Colpani, Gudmundsson; Kean.

Position Players Goalkeepers: De Gea, Christensen, Terracciano, Martinelli Defenders: Biraghi, Dodo, Ranieri, Camuzzo, Gosens, Moreno, Martinez Quarta, Parisi, Kayode Midfielders: Bove, Colpani, Richardson, Adli, Cataldi Forwards: Sottil, Beltran, Gudmundsson, Ikone, Kean, Kouame

AC Milan team news

It is to be seen if Alvaro Morata and Tammy Abraham will both feature in the XI at the weekend, with Christian Pulisic and Rafael Leao expected to feature on the flanks.

On the injury front, Marco Sportiello, Ismael Bennacer and Alessandro Florenzi are all on the mend from their respective concerns, but captain Davide Calabria is available for selection after recovering from a muscular injury.

Teenage left-back Davide Bartesaghi is suspended after seeing red in the Lecce win.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Emerson, Gabbia, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Reijnders; Pulisic, Morata, Leao; Abraham.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Torriani Defenders: Calabria, Hernandez, Jimenez, Emerson, Tomori, Thiaw, Pavlovic, Gabbia, Terracciano Midfielders: Loftus-Cheek, Pulisic, Reijnders, Zeroli, Fofana, Musah Forwards: Morata, Jovic, Leao, Okafor, Chukwueze, Abraham

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fiorentina and AC Milan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 30, 2024 Fiorentina 1-2 AC Milan Serie A November 25, 2023 AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina Serie A March 4, 2023 Fiorentina 2-1 AC Milan Serie A November 13, 2022 AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina Serie A May 1, 2022 AC Milan 1-0 Fiorentina Serie A

