FIFA 21: How to play the new game for free before launch

The launch of FIFA 21 is edging closer and closer, and fans who simply can't wait will be able to have a taster of the game with the demo version

Anticipation for FIFA 21 is steadily increasing ahead of the game's launch on October 9 , with fans eagerly awaiting when they can get their hands on an early demo version of the game to play.

Certain lucky users have been given the chance to play the closed beta version, but those who don't manage to get access will be able to play the public demo for an early taste of the game.

Goal has what you need to know about how to play the FIFA 21 demo, when it will be released and more.

More teams

When is the FIFA 21 demo released?

EA Sports have not yet confirmed when the FIFA 21 demo will be released, but based on previous releases, it is expected to arrive in the second half of September.

The FIFA 20 demo was launched on September 10 ahead of a September 27 full-game release.

FIFA 21 was delayed due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, pushed to an October date instead of the normal end of September timeline, and it is expected that the demo version will also be given a later release date to align with the full launch.

With previous demo releases made two weeks prior to the full game, the FIFA 21 demo could arrive between September 20-22.

Early access is granted to those who pre-order FIFA 21, meaning they are able to play in advance of that date - this year, FIFA 21 Early Access will be available on October 6.

How can I play the FIFA 21 demo?

The FIFA 21 demo will be available to download for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Players will need to the online store of their respective gaming platform, search for FIFA 21 and install the demo once it is officially available.

What will be in the FIFA 21 demo?

Demo versions of FIFA games always serve as a teaser of what's to come, and there are always huge differences between the two.

Article continues below

The demo is a bite-sized taste of the full release, with crucial differences observed in game modes that players are able to access, teams and some of the more intricate details.

Gameplay graphics are not expected to be different between the demo version and the full version - with the FIFA 21 graphics set to be more hyper-realistic and smooth - but fans should expect shorter match times and decreased gameplay options for the demo version.

FIFA 21 will be released on October 6, 2020.