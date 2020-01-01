FIFA 20 Ultimate Team: Which pros have player-edition cards?

Pro Player Cards are special 99-rated players in FUT that can only be used by real-life professional footballers

When playing online matches Ultimate Team in FIFA 20, sometimes you might come up against a player with a special 99-rated card.

As well as the Team of the Year and Team of the Season cards with 99 ratings, there is a third type of 99-rated card in FIFA Ultimate Team - the extremely rare Pro Player Card.

These are only used by actual real-life professional footballers (or their families in the case of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang) and cannot be traded to other accounts.

Pro Player Cards are special 99-rated cards real-life footballers receive in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Their stats are greatly boosted from their default card to give them an overall rating of 99, meaning many of their individual attributes are also increased to 99. For example, Rodri of sees both his defence and physical card ratings upgraded to 99, while his pace is changed from the default 67 rating to 84.

Player-edition cards do not get a weak foot or skill move upgrade, so Virgil van Dijk's Pro Player Card is rated 95 for dribbling, but still can only perform two-star skill moves.

EA Sports gifts Pro Player Cards to real-life professional footballers who play FIFA 20 in their spare time. These are sent through the console to the player along with other special cards for their club.

As a result, many real-life players are gifted ICONs such as Ronaldo and Pele to help them complete their squad in FIFA Ultimate Team.

Players or their agents can contact EA Sports to request their own Pro Player Card and these can be assigned to any player in the game, even if they are playing in lower divisions or less-popular leagues.

Pro Player Cards cannot be sold on the transfer market as they count as untradeable items.

Over 100 Pro Player Cards have been issued for FIFA 20. Most of these have been given to players who play FIFA Ultimate Team on their consoles.

Others have been assigned as part of featured teams in offline Squad Battles and their attributes can be seen by pressing the right analog stick while viewing the squad.

Player Club Anen Ahmedhodzic Manuel Akanji Luis Alberto Trent Alexander-Arnold Nikolai Alho HJK Helsinki Houssem Aouar Marco Asensio Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Benoit Badiashile Nabil Bahoui AIK Ilhas Bebou Younes Belhanda Juan Bernat PSG Philip Billing Bournemouth Nassim Boujellab Dejan Bozic Chemnitz Julian Brandt Borussia Dortmund Christopher Buchtmann St Pauli Dani Carvajal Real Madrid Carlos Clerc Munas Dabbur Adrian de la Fuente Real Madrid Castilla Kyle Dempsey Fleetwood Sergino Dest Mouctar Diakhaby Jesper Drost Heracles Marvin Ducksch Paulo Dybala Josp Elez Hannover Erik Yokohama Joao Felix Phil Foden Man City Sidney Friede Guessouma Fofana Le Mans Niklas Fullkrug Ruben Garcia Osasuna Nicolas Gavory Standard Liege Ian Gonzalez San Luis Amine Gouiri Lyon Jack Grealish Mason Greenwood Man Utd Michael Gregoritsch Schalke Marcus Gudmann Nordsjaelland Ryan Hardie Plymouth Eden Hazard Real Madrid Stephen Humphrys Southend Ciro Immobile Lazio Jacob Italiano Reece James Diogo Jota Sasa Kalajdzic Atakan Karazor Stuttgart Loris Karius Michael Keane Pascal Kopke Hertha Berlin Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle Bernd Leno Arsenal Jesper Lindstrom Brondby Marcos Llorente Atletico Madrid James Maddison Leicester Neal Maupay Florian Mayer Borussia Monchengladbach Dwight McNeil Valentin Mihaila Craiova Hany Mukhtar Nashville Samir Nasri Mattheus Oliveira CP Ohi Omoijuanfo Molde Noah Okafor Haret Ortega America Abdelkader Oueslati Al Fateh Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Liverpool Fernando Paheco Felix Passlack Fortuna Sittard Krzysztof Piatek Hertha Berlin Quincy Promes Ajax Ben Purrington Charlton Sergio Reguilon Sevilla Julian Riedel Hansa Rostock Rodri Man City Valentin Rongier Valentin Rosier Sporting CP Jerome Roussillon Bukayo Saka Arsenal Jadon Sancho Borussia Dortmund Salif Sane Schalke Kaj Sierhuis Groningen Nils Stendera Raheem Sterling Man City Ryan Tafazoli Hull Simon Terodde Koln Martin Terrier Lyon Corentin Tolisso Thomas Toure Sochaux Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Miguel Veloso Hellas Verona Eetu Vertainen HJK Helsini Aleix Vidal Alaves Daniel Wass Valencia Julian Weigl Morgan Williams Coventry Wissam Ben Yedder Monaco Hakim Ziyech Ajax

Jadon Sancho had a 99-rated Player Pro Card in a Squad Battles team early in the season on FIFA 20, but he also plays online matches.

Hoffenheim forward Munas Dabbur is one of the best real-life footballers playing FIFA 20 and has once went unbeaten in FUT Champions, winning all 30 of his Weekend League games.

Check out the FUT squads of many professional players here.