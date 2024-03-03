FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between FC Koln and Bayer Leverkusen, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides at the opposite ends of the Bundesliga table face off on Sunday, as 16th-placed FC Koln host runaway leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the RheinEnergieStadion.

The visitors are looking to build on their seven-point gap over second-place Bayern Munich, while the hosts already hold a relegation playoff place and hope to stay above the automatic drop zone.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen kick-off time

Date: Sunday, March 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm GMT Venue: RheinEnergieStadion

The match will be played at RheinEnergieStadion on Sunday, March 3, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 2:30 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch FC Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available after the game on the platform and YouTube. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

FC Koln team news

Mark Uth is struggling with a knee injury, while striker Luca Waldschmidt will be out for several weeks through injury.

Koln boss Timo Schultz should be able to welcome back Timo Hubers from a bout of illness, while Davie Selke is also on the verge of a comeback after recovering from a broken foot injury.

FC Koln possible XI: Schwabe; Carstensen, Chabot, Hubers, Finkgrafe; Huseinbasic, Martel, Kainz; Ljubicic, Thielmann, Maina.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schwabe, Nickisch, Pentke Defenders: Chabot, Paqarada, Hübers, Carstensen, Kilian, Schmitz, Heintz, Finkgrafe, Bakatukanda Midfielders: Kainz, Martel, Huseinbašić, Ljubičić, Uth, Maina, Thielmann, Christensen Forwards: Waldschmidt, Adamyan, Tigges, Selke, Alidou, Diehl, Dietz, Downs

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Leverkusen have received a significant boost as key midfield cog Exequiel Palacios is nearing a return from a muscle injury, but striker Victor Boniface and Artur could be out until April with muscle and thigh injuries, respectively.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Kossounou, Tah, Hincapie; Frimpong, Andrich, Xhaka, Grimaldo; Adli, Schick, Wirtz.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 Koln Bundesliga 05/05/23 Bayer Leverkusen 1-2 Koln Bundesliga 09/11/22 Koln 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 13/03/22 Bayer Leverkusen 0-1 Koln Bundesliga 24/10/21 Koln 2-2 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga

Useful links