FA Cup third-round draw: When it is, how to watch & teams involved

The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal will enter the 2021-22 FA Cup at the third-round stage as England's biggest teams battle to get their hands on one of the oldest trophies in football.

Defending champions Leicester City will also enter this year's tournament at that point, along with teams from the Championship, including Nottingham Forest, Derby County and more besides.

So, when is the FA Cup third-round draw? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch.

When is the FA Cup third-round draw?

The draw for the 2021-22 FA Cup third round will take place on Monday December 6, 2021.

It is scheduled to be held during coverage of the final game of the round between Boreham Wood and St Alban's City. That game kicks off at 7:45pm GMT (2:45pm ET). A specific time has not yet been confirmed for the draw.

How to watch or live stream the FA Cup third-round draw

The draw can be watched live in the UK on ITV 4 - the TV channel broadcasting the second-round game between Boreham Wood and St Alban's City. It can also be streamed live online using the ITV Hub.

Which teams are in the FA Cup third-round draw?

Team Division Arsenal Premier League Aston Villa Premier League Brentford Premier League Brighton Premier League Burnley Premier League Chelsea Premier League Crystal Palace Premier League Everton Premier League Leeds Premier League Leicester Premier League Liverpool Premier League Man City Premier League Man Utd Premier League Newcastle Premier League Norwich Premier League Southampton Premier League Tottenham Premier League Watford Premier League West Ham Premier League Wolves Premier League Barnsley Championship Birmingham Championship Blackburn Championship Blackpool Championship Bournemouth Championship Bristol City Championship Cardiff City Championship Coventry Championship Derby Championship Fulham Championship Huddersfield Town Championship Hull Championship Luton Town Championship Middlesbrough Championship Millwall Championship Nottingham Forest Championship Peterborough Championship Preston Championship QPR Championship Reading Championship Sheffield United Championship Stoke Championship Swansea Championship West Brom Championship Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC Second round winner TBC

A total of 64 teams will compete in the third round of the FA Cup. The 20 winners of the second-round ties will be joined by 20 Premier League clubs and 24 Championship teams.

The 32 winners from the ties will advance to the fourth round of the competition.

When does the FA Cup third round start?

Games in the 2021-22 FA Cup third round are set to be played on the weekend of Saturday January 8, 2022.

That means teams will have a number of weeks - approximately a month - to prepare for their opponents in the round after the draw.