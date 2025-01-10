This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
When is the FA Cup fourth-round draw? Time, teams, stream & where to watch live

With the FA Cup third round nearing a conclusion, here's everything you need to know about the draw for the next round.

The magic of the FA Cup lies in the possibility of the upset, with teams from all levels of English football thrown together in the mix.

There are a few potential giant-killings in the third round of the 2024-25 edition, with teams from the lower leagues up against some from the Premier League.

They'll all be eager to put their names into the hat for the fourth round daw, but when is it? GOAL brings you all the details, including where to watch it all live.

When is the FA Cup fourth round draw?

Date:January 12, 2025
Time:5 pm GMT (12 noon ET)
TV & stream:BBC One, BBC iPlayer, ESPN+

The FA Cup fourth round draw will be held on Sunday, January 12, 202,5 during the television coverage of the game between Arsenal and Manchester United.

Draw proceedings will take place after the game, at approximately 5 pm GMT (12 noon ET), unless the game is tied and goes to extra time, in which case it will take place around 6 pm GMT (1 pm ET).

Where to watch the FA Cup fourth round draw - TV & live stream

As noted, the draw will be held during the coverage of Arsenal versus Manchester United, which will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the UK.

For viewers in the U.S., the game will be streamed live on ESPN+ and it will be broadcast on digital radio station SiriusXFM, if you prefer to listen.

You can see a selection of other TV channels across the world that are showing the draw in the table below.

CountryTV & stream
United KingdomBBC One, BBC iPlayer, talkSPORT
United StatesESPN+, SiriusXFM
AustraliaOptus Sport
BrazilDisney+ Brazil
IndiaSONY TEN 2
MexicoMax
NetherlandsViaplay
South AfricaSuperSport

Broadcaster Kelly Somers will host proceedings on BBC One, with former Arsenal defender Martin Keown and ex-Middlesbrough goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer helping to conduct the draw itself.

Which teams are in the hat for the FA Cup fourth round draw?

A total of 32 teams will compete in the fourth round of the FA Cup and teams have been assigned ball numbers - see below. It should be noted that not all ties will be complete when the draw is made.

FA Cup fourth round ball numbers

  1. Southampton or Swansea City
  2. Arsenal or Manchester United
  3. Exeter City or Oxford United
  4. Leyton Orient or Derby County
  5. Reading or Burnley
  6. Aston Villa or West Ham
  7. Norwich City or Brighton
  8. Manchester City or Salford City
  9. Millwall or Dagenham & Redbridge
  10. Liverpool or Accrington Stanley
  11. Bristol City or Wolves
  12. Preston North End or Charlton Athletic
  13. Chelsea or Morecambe
  14. Middlesbrough or Blackburn Rovers
  15. Bournemouth or West Brom
  16. Mansfield Town or Wigan Athletic
  17. Tamworth or Tottenham
  18. Hull City or Doncaster Rovers
  19. Sunderland or Stoke City
  20. Leicester City or Queens Park Rangers
  21. Brentford or Plymouth Argyle
  22. Coventry City or Sheffield Wednesday
  23. Newcastle United or Bromley
  24. Everton
  25. Wycombe Wanderers or Portsmouth
  26. Birmingham City or Lincoln City
  27. Leeds United or Harrogate Town
  28. Nottingham Forest or Luton Town
  29. Cardiff City
  30. Ipswich Town or Bristol Rovers
  31. Fulham
  32. Crystal Palace or Stockport County

When will the FA Cup fourth round games be played?

The fourth round fixtures of the FA Cup will be finalised after the draw, but they are usually played across a number of days in a weekend.

The main date for the games is Saturday, February 8, 2025, but we can expect games to take place on February 7, February 9 and February 10 too, depending on TV picks.

