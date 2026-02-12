FA Cup fifth-round draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch

With the 2025-26 FA Cup fourth round taking place this weekend, the fifth round is quickly coming into view and that means we have another draw to look forward to.

Thirty-two teams will be whittled down to a final 16, with the big-hitters desperate to avoid the fate of teams such as Manchester United and Tottenham, who were dumped out in the previous round.

Here, GOAL brings you the key information ahead of the fifth round draw of the 2025-26 FA Cup.

FA Cup fifth-round draw date & time

The FA has yet to confirm the precise date and time for the FA Cup fifth round draw, but it is usually held during the coverage of the final matchday, which, in this case would be Monday February 16, 2026. The draw ceremony usually takes place before or after a live game and on Monday that game is Macclesfield against Brentford. We will update this section once the draw date and time are confirmed.

FA Cup fifth-round draw live stream & TV channel

The draw is likely to be available to stream live for free on the official FA Cup YouTube channel and its various social media platforms.

In the UK it will also be broadcast live on TNT Sports, while ESPN+ will be streaming it in the USA.

List of FA Cup broadcasters across the world

Which teams are in the FA Cup fifth-round draw?

The following teams will be in the mix for the FA Cup fifth round:

Wrexham or Ipswich Town

Hull City or Chelsea

Burton Albion or West Ham

Southampton or Leicester City

Burnley or Mansfield Town

Norwich City or West Brom

Port Vale or Bristol City

Manchester City or Salford City

Aston Villa or Newcastle United

Liverpool or Brighton

Birmingham City or Leeds United

Grimsby Town or Wolves

Stoke City or Fulham

Arsenal or Wigan Athletic

Oxford United or Sunderland

Macclesfield or Brentford

FA Cup fourth round fixtures & TV info

You can see the fourth round fixtures, including TV channels and streaming below.

When will the FA Cup fifth-round fixtures be played?

Once the draw is made, the teams will have around one month to prepare - the fifth round matches will be played across the weekend of March 6 to March 9.

