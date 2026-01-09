This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Crystal Palace FA Cup 2024-25(C)Getty Images
Sthembiso Nkabinde

Where to watch and live stream English FA Cup soccer

An all-you-need-to-know guide on how to watch every English FA Cup soccer game broadcast live online and on US TV.

The Emirates FA Cup is the oldest domestic football cup competition in the world, featuring sides from across the English football pyramid — from non-league underdogs to Premier League giants. Every season brings drama, upsets and unforgettable moments, and knowing where to watch is essential for fans everywhere. 

Here, GOAL equips you with everything you need to know about the FA Cup games.

Upcoming TV schedule

Wrexham vs Nottingham Forest
ESPN
Port Vale vs Fleetwood
ESPN
Milton Keynes Dons vs Oxford
ESPN
Preston vs Wigan
ESPN
Everton vs Sunderland
ESPN Select
Macclesfield vs Crystal Palace
ESPN Select
Cheltenham vs Leicester
ESPN Select
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Shrewsbury
ESPN Select
Sheffield Wednesday vs Brentford
ESPN Select
Stoke vs Coventry
ESPN Select
Salford City vs Swindon
ESPN Select
Fulham vs Middlesbrough
ESPN Select
Doncaster vs Southampton
ESPN Select
Burnley vs Millwall
ESPN Select
Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
ESPN Select
Boreham Wood vs Burton
ESPN Select
Ipswich vs Blackpool
ESPN Select
Manchester City vs Exeter
ESPN Select
Bristol City vs Watford
ESPN Select
Tottenham vs Aston Villa
ESPN Select
Cambridge U vs Birmingham
ESPN Select
Grimsby vs Weston Super Mare
ESPN Select
Charlton vs Chelsea
ESPN Select
Derby vs Leeds
ESPN Select
Portsmouth vs Arsenal
ESPN Select
Sheffield United vs Mansfield
ESPN Select
West Ham vs Queens Park Rangers
ESPN Select
Swansea vs West Bromwich Albion
ESPN Select
Hull vs Blackburn
ESPN Select
Norwich vs Walsall
ESPN Select
Manchester United vs Brighton
ESPN Select
Liverpool vs Barnsley
ESPN Select

Where to watch for free

In the United States, the FA Cup will be shown live on ESPN Select, which new customers of DirecTV Stream and FuboTV can access with a free five-day trial.

Stream live on DirecTVStart free trial

Where to watch worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

USAESPN Select
UKBBC
AustraliaStan Sport
CanadaSportsnet
South / Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport
MalaysiaAstro
Middle EastbeIN Sports MENA

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest FA Cup games by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

Bypass geo-restrictions with ExpressVPNSign Up

