The Emirates FA Cup is the oldest domestic football cup competition in the world, featuring sides from across the English football pyramid — from non-league underdogs to Premier League giants. Every season brings drama, upsets and unforgettable moments, and knowing where to watch is essential for fans everywhere.

Here, GOAL equips you with everything you need to know about the FA Cup games.

Upcoming TV schedule

Where to watch for free

In the United States, the FA Cup will be shown live on ESPN Select, which new customers of DirecTV Stream and FuboTV can access with a free five-day trial.

Where to watch worldwide

Check out the table below to see where you can watch soccer live if you are outside of the USA.

If you're out of the country and you would like to watch the latest FA Cup games by accessing your favoured, now geo-blocked streaming provider, you can do so by accessing it via a Virtual Private Network (VPN).