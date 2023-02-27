Explained: Why France's best players are refusing to play at the Women's World Cup 2023

Wendie Renard, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani have all said they won't play in Australia and New Zealand. Why?

Under normal circumstances, France would head to the Women's World Cup this summer as one of the favourites to lift the trophy, such is the vast amount of talent they have available.

However, just five months out from the tournament kicking off in Australia and New Zealand, captain Wendie Renard announced she would not be available for selection, with star names Marie Antoinette-Katoto and Kadidiatou Diani following suit soon after.

Their decisions have raised serious questions about the French Football Federation (FFF) and head coach Corinne Diacre, albeit not for the first time.

It's also made France the third nation ranked in FIFA's top seven to be facing a rather public dispute between the players and the federation in a World Cup year, with Spain in a similar situation and Canada battling for more funding.

Which France players won't play at the Women's World Cup 2023?

Which France players won't play at the Women's World Cup 2023?

Renard, an eight-time European champion with Lyon, was the first to announce that she would not play at this summer's World Cup.

"I have defended the blue, white and red shirt 142 times with passion, respect, commitment and professionalism," she wrote on social media. "I love France more than anything else, I am not perfect, far from it, but I can no longer support the current system which is far from the requirements of the highest level.

"It is a sad day but necessary to preserve my mental health. It is with a heavy heart that I come to inform you of my decision to step back from the French team. I will unfortunately not be playing in this World Cup in such conditions.

"My face may hide the pain but my heart is suffering... and I don't want to suffer anymore. Thank you for your support and for respecting my decision."

Diani and Katoto, two of the best forwards in world football, followed.

"Following the statement of our captain Wendie Renard and in view of the recent results and management of the French team, I announce that I am suspending my international obligations in order to concentrate on my club career," Diani wrote.

"I am the first fan of the French team and if the necessary changes are finally made, I will return to the service of the French shirt."

"The words of our captain Wendie lead me in my turn to talk about the situation in the France team," Katoto said. "The events of 2019, the injury of 2022 then the recent events show me that I am no longer adequate with the management of the France team and the values transmitted.

"I therefore take the decision to put my international career on hold until the necessary changes are applied."

Katoto's mention of 2019 referred to Diacre's decision not to call her up to the home World Cup, despite finishing as the top goal-scorer in the French league that season.

Griedge Mbock Bathy, the France defender who is currently out injured, also shared a statement in which she expressed "solidarity" with her team-mates. "It is above all a cry from the heart which I hope will be heard," she wrote.

There are others who are unlikely to be involved at this year's tournament, too. Eugenie Le Sommer, France's all-time leading scorer, was surprisingly omitted from Diacre's Euro 2022 squad, as was Amandine Henry.

Henry had been named Player of the Match in the Women's Champions League final only nine days earlier. "It just doesn’t add up," the midfielder told L'Equipe. She hasn't played for France since November 2020.

Sarah Bouhaddi, the PSG goalkeeper who won eight Champions League titles with Lyon, has retired from international duty while Diacre is in charge. “Winning a title with this coach seems impossible to me," she said.

Why have France's star players said they will not play at the Women's World Cup 2023?

None of Renard, Katoto or Diani have explicitly pointed the finger at any one person as to why they are withdrawing from selection, nor is there any news, yet, of a particular incident that has prompted this.

However, as the comments from Bouhaddi show, unrest appears to have been bubbling under for some time.

Renard, for example, was previously stripped of the captaincy back in 2017. Diacre said that her level was not high enough, in a year when the defender won the league title, the Champions League and was named to the FIFPRO World XI.

In her book, Mon Etoile, Renard said she had suffered from the "rejection and brutality" of the coach.

Despite all of these situations, though, Diacre has remained. It's not just about the coach, either. Gaetane Thiney, Paris FC's veteran midfielder, gave an interview to So Foot magazine in 2021 in which she explained how the 2015 Women's World Cup "completely broke her", which asks questions of the federation as a whole.

Noel Le Graet has been the president of the FFF since 2011 and has reportedly backed Diacre strongly throughout her tenure, but he is currently facing allegations of sexual harassment and is expected to step down. He denies the allegations.

Reports suggest that Le Graet will not be the only one to leave the federation, either, with some stating that Diacre will follow.

Have Corinne Diacre and Noel Le Graet resigned?

Multiple reports have suggested that Le Graet will resign at the FFF's executive board meeting on Tuesday 28 February. He has already taken a step back from his role amid the allegations of sexual harassment and the resulting legal investigation.

Rumours have added that Diacre will follow, with Reuters writing that her position has become "untenable" since the statements of Renard, Katoto and Diani.

What does this mean for France at the Women's World Cup 2023?

If Diacre remains in charge, it seems that players will continue to stay away from the national team, with RMC Sport reporting that Renard will not play for France as long as she is in charge.

However, should there be a change at the helm - and within the federation - Les Bleues' chances of having a good World Cup campaign will certainly increase, if it means three of their best players return. It could also open the door for Bouhaddi and Henry to play for their country again.

That said, it will be a very short turnaround for whoever Diacre's successor is. There is just one more international window, in April, before France's World Cup squad will be named.