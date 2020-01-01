Evra launches scathing 20-minute attack on Man Utd transfer dealings

The former left-back criticised the way the club have gone about their transfer business after only signing Donny van de Beek.

Former defender Patrice Evra launched a scathing attack on the club’s hierarchy as he slammed them for the way they conduct their transfer business.

The Frenchman took to his Instagram page in a 20-minute video to voice his sadness after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side lost their opening game of the season against on Saturday.

The 3-1 defeat further highlighted United’s need to bring in more signings before the window closes on October 5 but the board have struggled to agree a deal for number one target Jadon Sancho and have started the season with just one new signing in the form of midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The former left-back took aim at transfer negotiator Matt Judge and also accused executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward of being too trusting.

“My phone is ringing from a top director from a top club and they’re saying, 'Patrice, can you ask Matt Judge to answer his phone?' People have to understand we send lawyers to talk with the player. They talk about numbers, not people from the football world,” Evra began.

“When you want a player who cost 20 million, he ends up costing 100 million... but even those players, they don’t even want our money anymore.

“Before us, Bobby Charlton, George Best, all those people, they made the history of the club. That’s what we try to respect - [winning the ] in 99, and us in 08 - and some people want to blow up all this legacy for what? For which reasons? We are better than that.”