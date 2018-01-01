Everton reveal 52,000 capacity for proposed new stadium

The Toffees are stepping-up their plans to leave Goodison Park for a new home on the Liverpool waterfront

Everton have confirmed their proposed new stadium at Bramley Moore Dock will have a capacity of 52,000, with the potential to expand to 62,000.

The Toffees are looking to leave their current Goodison Park stadium, their home for 126 years, as the site is too small for redevelopment.

The club identified a site for their proposed new ground at Bramley Moore, located on the Liverpool waterfront, in 2017.

They have since held extensive supporter consultation over the stadium’s design and capacity as well as speaking to stadium design experts.

Everton say they took into account several other factors including orientation of the stadium on a dock site, current and future ticket demand and forecast revenues and costs.

The proposed capacity of 52,000 would make it the eighth-largest stadium in the Premier League, just behind Newcastle’s St James’ Park and Anfield, home of their city rivals Liverpool.

The design would allow the capacity to be increased to 62,000 and also incorporate rail seating should safe standing be introduced in the Premier League.

Everton will hold a second supporter consultation in the summer where they will reveal the proposed stadium design as well as their legacy plans for Goodison Park.

The club then hope to submit planning permission for both sites in the second half of 2019.

Everton’s stadium development director Colin Chong told the club’s website: “There is still much work to do as we develop our plans and seek the views of our supporters and local communities as well as bodies such as Liverpool City Council, the Local Planning Authority and Historic England.

“At this stage, it is important to stress that this is our ‘proposed’ capacity and it is what we are currently working towards. It is important to emphasise that the final capacity and design will be subject to further engagement and consultation.

“Extensive work has gone into assessing the optimum capacity at the point of opening to create the best possible atmosphere for fans and, in turn, supporting the players on the pitch.

“At this stage it is not possible to say if and when any capacity expansion to an absolute maximum of 62,000 would take place. That would also be subject to further design work, fan and community consultation and planning approval.”

On the pitch Marco Silva's side are looking for a first win in five games on Sunday when they host Tottenham in their final match before Christmas.