WATCH: Erling Haaland trolls John Stones! Striker pulls off absolutely perfect impression of Man City team-mate

Erling Haaland John StonesGetty
Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland has been having some fun with team-mates John Stone and Ilkay Gundogan.

  • Haaland imitates Stones
  • Pulls off perfect impression
  • City facing Bayern Munich next

WHAT HAPPENED? Not content with scoring goals for fun at City, Haaland has also revealed he does a pretty good impression of his team-mates. The striker has been captured mocking defender John Stones' Barnsley accent when discussing the correct pronunciation of France's famed Louvre Museum with midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland may play for Norway but the striker was actually born in Yorkshire, while his father, Alfie, was playing in the Premier League for Leeds United. The family subsequently returned to Norway where Haaland was raised and went on to start his professional career at Byrne.

WHAT NEXT? Manchester City are back in action on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Pep Guardiola's side face Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena, leading 3-0 from the first leg.

