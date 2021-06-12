Eriksen spoke to Denmark players after on-field collapse, says Danish FA director Moller

The playmaker was able to communicate with his team-mates following a scary incident in the Euro 2020 match

Christian Eriksen managed to speak to his Denmark team-mates from hospital after his on-field collapse, according to Danish FA director of football Peter Moller.

Eriksen was stabilised in hospital after collapsing in the first half of Denmark's Euro 2020 encounter with Finland in Copenhagen.

The playmaker required extensive on-pitch treatment and the match was suspended after he was taken off on a stretcher, before it was resumed more than 90 minutes later.

What was said?

"He collapsed and got help and heart treatment on the field," Moller told DR. "He was fortunately awake when he left the stadium.

"We have been in contact with him, and the players have spoken with Christian. That's the good news. He is doing well and they are playing the match for Christian.

"Our thoughts are with Christian's parents and his family."

