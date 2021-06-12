Denmark captain Eriksen collapses during Euro 2020 opener against Finland
Last Updated
Getty
Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has collapsed on the field during his country's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen.
The Inter Milan star went down during the opening half of the Group B match and required extensive medical attention.
His Danish team-mates and the supporters were visbly distressed as Eriksen was treated.
Editors' Picks
- Euro 2020: The Ultimate Guide
- PR stunts, prison & Harry Potter: Lord Bendtner's crazy career finally comes to a close
- 'It was a mistake for Real Madrid to let him go' - Why PSG and Chelsea are fighting over €80m Inter ace Hakimi
- 'Southgate is right to say they will keep doing it' - Why taking the knee has nothing to do with Marxism
More follows.