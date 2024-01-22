Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Equatorial Guinea and Ivory Coast, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ivory Coast will take on Equatorial Guinea in their final group stage game of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Monday. The tournament hosts must win this final fixture to avoid a potential exit from the tournament, whereas a point will do for group leaders Equatorial Guinea for at least a second-placed finish.

The hosts started the tournament with a solid win over Guinea-Bissau but a defeat to Nigeria in the second game put them on the back foot. The opponents meanwhile are undefeated, having held Nigeria in the opener before beating Guinea-Bissau 4-2.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast kick-off time

Date:January 22, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm GMT
Venue:Alassane Ouattara Stadium

The match will be played at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium on Monday, with kick-off at 5 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast online - TV channels & live streams

Sky Sports Main EventWatch here
Sky Sports Premier LeagueWatch here
Sky Sports Ultra HDRWatch here

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Equatorial Guinea team news

Emilio Nsue, the present AFCON join top goal scorer, is expected to lead the team as they aim for another significant victory in the continental showcase.

Following his substitution in the win over Guinea-Bissau, Pablo Ganet may be unavailable for the upcoming match, potentially impacting the midfield dynamics against the host nation.

Equatorial Guinea predicted XI: Owono; Akapo, Obiang, Coco, Ndong; Eneme, Bikoro; Salvador, Machin, Miranda; Nsue.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Owono, Embela, Sapunga
Defenders:Senra, Anieboh, Elo, Ndong, C. Ondo, Akapo, Coco, Obiang, H. Buyla
Midfielders:Bikoro, Salvador, Machin, J. Buyla, Balboa, Eneme, Ganet, F. Nsue
Forwards:Obama, E. Nsue, Miranda, Ela, Nlavo, J. Ondo, Siafa

Ivory Coast team news

The participation of Sebastien Haller and Simon Adingra in Ivory Coast's final Group A encounter on Monday remains uncertain. Both players missed the Guinea-Bissau and Nigeria fixtures due to injury, and their availability will be assessed closer to the match.

Ivory Coast predicted XI: Fofana; Aurier, Diomande, Ndicka, Konan; Fofana, Sangare, Kessie; Pepe, Krasso, Boga.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fofana, Ayayi, Sangare
Defenders:Diomande, Konan, Singo, Kossounou, Boly, Aurier, Ndicka, Diallo
Midfielders:Seri, S. Fofana, Kessie, Sangare, Doumbia, Lazare
Forwards:Bamba, Konate, Krasso, Boga, Diakite, Gradel, Pepe, Kouame, Haller, Adingra

Head-to-Head Record

DateCompetitionCompetition
13/01/22AFCONEquatorial Guinea 0 - 1 Ivory Coast
29/03/15FriendlyIvory Coast 1 - 1 Equatorial Guinea
05/02/12AFCONIvory Coast 3 - 0 Equatorial Guinea

Useful links

