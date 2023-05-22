‘Equal to racists’ – Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior fires back at La Liga president Javier Tebas following shocking response to more discriminatory taunts

Vinicius Junior has fired back at La Liga president Javier Tebas after being subjected to more racist abuse in Real Madrid’s trip to Valencia.

The Brazil international confronted some of those responsible at the Mestalla, leading to the game in question being halted for several minutes, with the South American growing tired of having to lead calls for change himself.

Despite such events becoming a regular occurrence this season, La Liga has thus far taken no decisive action.

Tebas has come under fire for that, with Vinicius saying: “the championship that once belonged to Ronaldinho, Ronaldo, Cristiano [Ronaldo] and [Lionel] Messi today belongs to racists.”

La Liga’s president responded to those claims with a shocking post on social media in which he attempted to deflect some of the blame for a lack of action back towards Real’s superstar winger.

He said: “We have tried to explain to you what La Liga is and what it can do in cases of racism, but you have not shown up to either of the two agreed dates that you yourself requested. Before criticising and insulting La Liga, you need to inform yourself properly Vinicius.

“Don’t let yourself be manipulated and make sure you understand the work we have been doing together.”

Vinicius has not taken kindly to seeing the head of La Liga drag him into a discussion that Spanish authorities should be leading, with the 22-year-old saying in a stinging response to Tebas on Twitter: “Once again, instead of criticising racists, the president of LaLiga appears on social media to attack me.

"No matter how much you talk and pretend not to read, the image of your league is shaken. Look at the responses to his posts and be in for a surprise...

"Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists. I am not your friend to talk to about racism. I want action and punishment. Hashtag does not move me."

While Vinicius feels that he has little support from La Liga, he does have the backing of club colleagues and his native country.

Brazil’s president, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva, has spoken out against the abuse his fellow countryman continues to be subjected to.

Vinicius’ former club, Flamengo, have said “it is even more shocking to know that it is not the first time and that so little has been done to fight (racism in the Spanish league) and stop it from happening again.”

Several other teams in Brazil have also made statements, while Selecao star Richarlison has said: “They always did whatever they could to stop blacks from coming near the top.

“They enslaved, marginalised and killed. But they will never knock down those who were born to be big. History forgets the rats and makes those fighting these bad people much bigger. I am with you always, Vini.”