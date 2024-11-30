How to watch today's England Women vs USWNT friendly match: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Women's Friendly match between England Women and USWNT, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It will be a homecoming of sorts for the United States women's national team (USWNT) head coach Emma Hayes - the former Chelsea manager - when the Stars and Stripes take on England Women at the iconic Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The friendly will be part of the USA's trip to Europe wherein they will next face the Netherlands on December 3 while preparing for the SheBelieves Cup in February, when the Lionesses will be engaged in the UEFA Women's Nations League.

Sarina Weigman's side will play another friendly against Switzerland at Bramall Lane on December 3.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch England Women vs USWNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Women's Friendly match between England Women and USWNT will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV and STV platforms.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

England Women vs USWNT kick-off time

The Women's Friendly match between England Women and USWNT will be played at the Wembley Stadium in Wembley, England.

It will kick off at 5:20 pm GMT on Saturday, November 30, in the UK.

Team news & squads

England Women team news

Lauren Hemp has recently undergone knee surgery. And while Ella Toone remains sidelined with a calf injury, the treatment room also houses the likes of Lauren James, Niamh Charles and Lucy Parker due to fitness concerns.

Wiegman has named three uncapped players in the form of midfield duo Ruby Mace and Laura Blindkilde Brown, besides Orlando Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse, while Manchester United defender Gabby George has been called up for the first time in two years at the cost of Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy.

USWNT team news

Forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson are sidelined on account of their respective injuries.

Meanwhile, Hayes has handed call-ups to Manchester United goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce and Utah Royals midfielder Ally Sentnor.

Having attended camp with the Dutch under-19 national team in December 2023, Lily Yohannes received her first USWNT call-up ahead of the 2024 SheBelieves Cup and found herself in the squad once again.

At the same time, among seven players who made their USWNT debuts last time out, the likes of Hal Hershfelt, Yazmeen Ryan and Emma Sears all continue to feature in the squad.

