Anselm Noronha

England vs Slovakia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipEnglandSlovakiaEngland vs Slovakia

How to watch the European Championship match between England and Slovakia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

England will look to put their below-par Euro 2024 group stage campaign behind them as they take on Slovakia in Sunday's knock-out tie at Veltins-Arena.

The Three Lions topped Group C despite failing to pick wins in their last two outings while Slovakia finished as one of the four best third-placed sides.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

England vs Slovakia kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 30, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm BST
Venue:Veltins-Arena

The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia will be played at Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

It will kick off at 5 pm BST on Sunday, June 30, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch England vs Slovakia online - TV channels & live streams

ITV1Watch here
ITVXWatch here
STVWatch here
STV PlayerWatch here

In the UK, the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between England and Slovakia will be available to watch and stream online live through ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

England team news

As left-back Luka Shaw remains a doubt, England boss Gareth Southgate is urged to field Bukayo Saka in Shaw's position to unleash Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon while resting Phil Foden for the tie.

However, if Saka continues on the right flank, Kieran Trippier should occupy the left-back spot.

Harry Kane will be persisted upfront.

England possible XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Mainoo, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Foden; Kane

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Pickford, Ramsdale, Henderson
Defenders:Walker, Shaw, Stones, Guehi, Trippier, Konsa, Dunk, Gomez
Midfielders:Rice, Alexander-Arnold, Bellingham, Gallagher, Wharton, Mainoo
Forwards:Saka, Kane, Foden, Toney, Gordon, Watkins, Bowen, Eze, Palmer

Slovakia team news

As captain Milan Skriniar is confident of causing England an upset, head coach Francesco Calzona will aim to deploy his strongest XI on Sunday.

With Newcastle United's Martin Dubravka in goal, and Skriniar partnered by Denis Vavro at centre-back, Stanislav Lobotka will remain in charge of the engine room.

Tomas Suslov, David Strelec, Robert Bozenik, Lukas Haraslin and Ivan Schranz are all contenders to feature in attack.

Slovakia possible XI: Dubravka; Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko; Kucka, Lobotka, Duda; Schranz, Bozenik, Haraslin

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Dubravka, Rodak, Ravas
Defenders:Pekarik, Vavro, Obert, Gyomber, Skriniar, De Marco, Hancko, Kosa
Midfielders:Rigo, Suslov, Duda, Benes, Hrosovsky, Kucka, Lobotka, Bero
Forwards:Bozenik, Tupta, Haraslin, Strelec, Duris, Sauer, Schranz

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between England and Slovakia across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
September 4, 2017England 2-1 SlovakiaUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
September 4, 2016Slovakia 0-1 EnglandUEFA World Cup Qualifiers
June 20, 2016Slovakia 0-0 EnglandUEFA European Championship
March 28, 2009England 4-0 SlovakiaInternational Friendly
June 11, 2003England 2-1 SlovakiaUEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Useful links

