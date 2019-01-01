Emery urges patience in Arsenal transfer chase with no deals done for Tierney & Saliba

The Gunners boss insists the “club is working” on bringing in fresh faces, with a demanding fan base waiting on positive updates in the summer window

Unai Emery has urged patience in what has been a frustrating summer transfer window for so far.

The Gunners have been linked with a number of potential additions, but have got just one deal over the line.

Gabriel Martinelli has arrived at Emirates Stadium, and is considered to be a hot prospect for the future, but there has been no further movement in north London.

Bids have been lodged for the likes of Celtic full-back Kieran Tierney and Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba, only to face struggles in getting big-money agreements completed.

Emery remains optimistic when it comes to getting bodies in, with Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha another long-standing target, but accepts that the recruitment process may not move as quickly as an expectant fan base had been hoping.

The Spaniard told reporters when quizzed for an update on his transfer plans: “The club is working. We are speaking every day with the club and Edu.

“I prefer to work with patience and calm and take the best decision.

“We have very good players, very young good players. We need someone to help us. The club is working on that.

“We prefer to take the best decision with patience. If we need to wait more time for this reason I prefer to do that.”

Arsenal have made changes behind the scenes in an effort to aid their cause, both in bringing in fresh faces and working with those already on the club’s books.

Freddie Ljungberg has joined Emery’s coaching staff in the first-team fold, while another familiar face in the form of ex-midfielder Edu is back in England as the Gunners’ new technical director.

“You know better than me they are two Arsenal ex-players!” Emery said when asked how two former favourites are settling into their new roles.

“Freddie was working with the Under-23s but when he proposed to us and the club, speaking with him and Steve Bould, we changed the two situations. I am very happy with Freddie.

“Edu played here and also I was his coach in for one year. He has experience. He knows Arsenal. He's a very good worker for us in this sporting director job.

“Raul [Sanllehi], Vinai [Venkatesham] and I were trying to find the best person who can help us with experience and also with knowing this club. It's Edu. For me he's the perfect man to do that.”