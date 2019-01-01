El Clasico top scorers: Messi, Ronaldo and the all-time greats

Goal takes a look at the all-time top marksmen in derby games between La Liga's totemic rival institutions

and are gearing up for another Clasico.

It is one of the biggest rivalries in football and has featured some of the best players to ever grace the planet.

Icons such as Ferenc Puskas, Alfredo Di Stefano and Raul lit up Clasico encounters in years gone by, while Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have become the centrepiece in recent times.

Ahead of the big game, Goal took a look at the all-time top scorers in the histor of El Clasico.

Who has the most El Clasico goals?

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Messi has scored the most Clasico goals with 26 strikes to his name for Barcelona against Real Madrid.

The Argentine's tally in derby games between the rivals is unrivalled and he leads by a considerably distance.

Not even Cristiano Ronaldo comes close - the Portuguese is tied on 18 goals with Madrid icon Alfredo Di Stefano.

Rank Player Club Goals 1 Lionel Messi Barcelona 26 =2 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 18 =2 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 18 4 Raul Real Madrid 15 =5 Cesar Rodriguez Barcelona 14 =5 Francisco Gento Real Madrid 14 =5 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 14 8 Santillana Real Madrid 12 =9 Hugo Sanchez Real Madrid 10 =9 Juanito Real Madrid 10 =9 Josep Samitier Barcelona/ Real Madrid 10 =9 Luis Suarez* Barcelona 10 =13 Estanislao Basora Barcelona 9 =13 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 9 =15 Jaime Laczano Real Madrid 8 =15 Ivan Zamorano Real Madrid 8 =15 Eulogio Martinez Barcelona 8 =15 Luis Suarez** Barcelona 8 =15 Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid 8

*Uruguayan footballer born in 1987.

**Spanish footballer born in 1935.

Home-grown Madrid hero Raul is next with 15 finishes against the Blaugrana , while Cesar Rodriguez, Francisco Gento and Puskas are tied with 14 goals each.

In terms of current players, Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema is are in the all-time top scorers list. Barca's Uruguayan star has 10 strikes, while Los Blancos' French forward has nine.

Interestingly, while Messi is the runaway leader, Madrid dominate the Clasico top scorers list as you can see in the table above.

Of the top 10, only Messi, Suarez, Josep Samitier and Cesar Rodriguez represent Barcelona, with even Samitier coming with the caveat that he also played for Real.