Egypt vs Ghana: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Africa Cup of Nations match between Egypt and Ghana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Egypt will take on Ghana in their second group-stage match of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Thursday. It's an important fixture for both teams as they failed to win their first games - Mohamed Salah and co. were held by Mozambique whereas Ghana lost to Cape Verde in their respective Group B openers.

Egypt had won four of their five games heading into the tournament but were on the verge of a shocking defeat at the hour-mark against Mozambique. Salah's penalty helped them end the game 2-2. They are taking part in their 26th AFCON finals and are eyeing a record eighth trophy this time around - no other team has more.

Ghana are also AFCON veterans in their 24th finals appearance and will be looking for their fifth trophy. A defeat in the first game means they have made it difficult for themselves but a good win over Egypt should help them get back on track.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Egypt vs Ghana kick-off time

Date: January 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm GMT Venue: Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium

The match will be played at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 8 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Egypt vs Ghana online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform and the official YouTube channel of AFCON after the game. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Egypt team news

Salah is expected to lead Egypt's attack and will partner with Mohamed and Mahmoud Trezeguet, who earned his 62nd international cap over the weekend. No injury concerns are being reported ahead of the game.

The Liverpool star played a pivotal role in both goals against Mozambique last Sunday and secured his 56th international goal. He remains a standout performer with four goal contributions in his last two matches for Egypt.

Egypt predicted XI: El-Shenawy; Hany, Hegazy, Abdelmonem, Hamdi; Zizo, Elneny, Fathi; Salah, Mohamed, Trezeguet

Position Players Goalkeepers: Elshenawy, El-Shenawy, Gabal, Sobhi Defenders: Hegazy, Abdelmonemem, Hany, Gabr, Galal, Ahmed Samy, Hamdy Sharaf, Abdelwahed, Fatouh Midfielders: Fathi, Elneny, Attia, Ashour, Koka, Sayed, Hamada Forwards: Salah, Fathi, Trezeguet, Marmoush, Mohamed, Kahraba, Kuka

Ghana team news

Ghana are facing uncertainty regarding the fitness of West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus. He was absent in their opening-day loss to Cape Verde. They are otherwise in good shape.

Kudus, in excellent form for West Ham, has scored 10 goals and provided one assist since joining from Ajax in the summer.

Ghana predicted XI: Ofori; Odoi, Dijku, Salisu, Mensah; Ashimeru, Baba, Paintsil, Konigsdorffer, J Ayew; Semenyo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ati, Wollacott, Ofori Defenders: Salisu, Djiku, Amartey, Seidu, Mensah, Odoi, Opoku, Fatawu Midfielders: Kudus, Williams, Bukari, Abdul Samed, Paintsil, Baba, Ashimeru, Owusu, Schindler Forwards: J. Ayew, A. Ayew, Nuamah, Semenyo, Königsdörffer, Sowah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition November 2017 Ghana 1 - 1 Egypt World Cup Qualifying January 2017 Egypt 1 - 0 Ghana AFCON November 2016 Egypt 2 - 0 Ghana World Cup Qualifying November 2013 Egypt 2 - 1 Ghana World Cup Qualifying October 2013 Ghana 6 - 1 Egypt World Cup Qualifying

Useful links