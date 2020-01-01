EFL confirms cancellation of League One and Two season

Coventry City have been declared champions of the third tier while the League Two title will go to Swindon Town

League One and League Two clubs have voted in favour of cancelling the rest of the 2019-20 season.

The English leagues have been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the Premier League and Championship are set to resume the campaign, teams in the third and fourth tiers have voted “by an overwhelming majority” to declare an end to this term.

More teams

At a meeting in May, League Two clubs unanimously voted to bring an end to the 2019-20 campaign, grant promotion to the top three teams and suspending relegation.

However, clubs in English football's third tier remained unsure about the best way to decide the fate of the season.

As a result, Coventry City, who held a five-point lead at the top of League One, have been confirmed as champions, while second-placed United will follow them into the Championship.

The remaining promotion spot will be decided by play-offs, with Wycombe Wanderers, Oxford United, Portsmouth and Fleetwood Town all competing.

Tranmere Rovers, Southend United and Wanderers have all been relegated.

Meanwhile, the League Two title has been awarded to Swindon Town, who were level on points with Crewe Alexandra but had a better points-per-game rate. Crewe and Plymouth Argyle, who were just a point behind the top two, will be promoted.

The fourth tier will also allow the play-offs to take place this term, with Exeter City taking on Colchester United and Northampton Town will face Cheltenham Town.

The first legs will be played on June 18 and the return fixtures four days later before the final takes place at Wembley on June 29.

Article continues below

At the other end of the table, Stevenage have been relegated to the National League.

The Premier League will get underway again on June 17, with second-bottom side taking on and welcoming to the Etihad Stadium.

The Championship will kick off again on June 20 when host at Craven Cottage before return to action with a derby match against on the same day.