‘I would be very happy’ - Eduardo Camavinga reacts to Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid rumours amid PSG contract row

Kylian Mbappe's potential summer transfer to Real Madrid from Paris Saint-Germain was given partial support by France team-mate Eduardo Camavinga.

WHAT HAPPENED? Following the bombshell from the French media, who reported on Monday that Mbappe sent them a letter informing that he won't renew with PSG beyond 2024, the Mbappe to Real Madrid saga has been revived once again.

WHAT THEY SAID: Mbappe's France international teammate, Eduardo Camavinga, who plays for Madrid, spoke to the media while on international duty with France and was asked about the possibility of Mbappe joining him in the Spanish capital.

“He has spoken as you have noted," he repied. "I have nothing to say. I would be very happy if he were to come to Real Madrid. He is a great player. Everyone would want Mbappé in their team. He made a decision and we have to respect it.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has been a fan of Real Madrid and has reportedly dreamt of playing for them since he was a child. However, he ditched advances from Los Blancos to sign a two-year extension with an option for an additional year with PSG in 2022, just when it felt like he was on his way to the Spanish capital.

Now, reports from French outlet L'Equipe revealed that Mbappe doesn't want to stay at PSG beyond 2024. As for Les Parisiens, they do not want to lose the French superstar for free next year and will force his sale this summer if he doesn't sign a renewal.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Moreover, in a statement released through AFP, it was revealed that Mbappe had already informed PSG of his decision to leave the club in 2024. Amidst this row over contracts, Real Madrid are prepared to make a bid immediately, and would be prepared to offer €200m for the Frenchman, although the 14-time European champions will not make the first move.

WHAT NEXT? While Mbappe's future is once again up in the air, the 24-year-old will join Camavinga for international duty as France are set to play Gibraltar and Greece in their European qualifiers later this month.