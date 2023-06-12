Kylian Mbappe hits PSG with contract bombshell - and French club could sell forward right away after receiving his formal letter

Paris Saint-Germain are contemplating selling Kylian Mbappe this summer after he sent the club a letter informing them he won't renew beyond 2024.

WHAT HAPPENED? That's when the Frenchman's current deal expires, meaning he would be available on a free transfer in a year's time. That move had featured heavily in Real Madrid's future plans, but L'Equipe is now reporting that PSG would be unwilling to let Mbappe leave as a free agent - meaning he could be sold this summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 23-year-old had already committed his future to the capital club for the following campaign, amid rising interest from Spanish giants Madrid. But the option to extend his contract by another year - through to 2025 - will not be activated, due to the specific wishes of the French forward, noted in a formal letter sent to the club on Monday. Having purchased Mbappe for €180 million (£155m/$194m) in 2018, PSG are contemplating receiving at least a partial return on their initial investment.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The news is massively significant for Real. The 14-time European Champions only said goodbye to forward veteran Karim Benzema a week ago, who called time on his Madrid career after 14 years. Los Blancos are already in the market for a forward, having contacted Chelsea about the availability of Kai Havertz, but the chance to land their prime transfer target as early as this summer may be too good an opportunity to turn down.

