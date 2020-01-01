Dybala to land lucrative new Juventus deal after failed Man Utd & Spurs moves

The Argentina international forward has, after coming close to leaving, proved his worth to the Bianconeri and is set to be rewarded with fresh terms

Paulo Dybala, having been heavily linked with moves to and in the recent past, is set to be handed a lucrative new contract at .

Sources close to the Serie A champions have revealed to Goal that fresh terms are in the pipeline at the Allianz Stadium.

The highly-rated international will bring an end to any questions regarding his long-term future as a result.

It appeared at various stages over the course of the last 12 months that Dybala’s stint in Turin would be coming to a close.

His services have been coveted by leading sides in on a regular basis, with United among the first to try and lure him to the Premier League.

The Red Devils were prepared to part with Romelu Lukaku in an effort to sweeten the deal, but no agreement could be reached.

The Belgian forward is now in , but chasing down title glory at rather than Juve.

Spurs were also keen on landing Dybala last summer, with a late-window move seeing them attempt to beat the deadline.

They failed, however, with issues over image rights eventually forcing the north London outfit to look elsewhere.

Dybala has been a forward reborn in 2019-20, with nine goals and six assists recorded through 23 appearances in all competitions.

Rather than operating in the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo and Co, the 26-year-old has starred in his own right.

Maurizio Sarri made it apparent at the start of the campaign that he would be offering a clean slate to Dybala.

The South American has made the most of that opportunity to become a key man once more and he is now set to be rewarded with a new deal to keep him in his current surroundings.

Dybala is poised to commit his future to Juve for a further two years, through to 2024, with his salary being topped up to around €10 million (£8.5m/$11m) per year.

The Bianconeri have already moved to put extensions in place for Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado this season, with Wojciech Szczesny also set to put pen to paper, and Dybala will be making his own show of commitment after proving his worth all over again.