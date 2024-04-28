Dundee vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Celtic are on a six-game unbeaten run in all competitions as they take on Dundee in Sunday's Scottish Premiership game at The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park.

The Bhoys reached the final of the Scottish FA Cup after beating Aberdeen 6-5 on penalties at the weekend, while the Dark Blues seek to end their three-game winless run following back-to-back goalless draws against Aberdeen and Rangers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dundee vs Celtic kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park

The Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic will be played at Dens Park - commercially known as The Scot Foam Stadium at Dens Park - in Dundee, Scotland.

It will kick off at 3 pm BST on Sunday, April 28, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Dundee vs Celtic online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Scottish Premiership match between Dundee and Celtic will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Football and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dundee team news

The hosts will remain without Diego Pineda and Owen Beck due to injuries.

Meanwhile, Dundee manager Tony Docherty is likely to revert to three at the back, with Jordan McGhee and Dara Costelloe deployed as the two wing-backs.

Amadou Bakayoko and Scott Tiffoney will continue to be paired in attack.

Dundee possible XI: McCracken; Portales, Shaughnessy, Donnelly; McGhee, Cameron, Sylla, McCowan, Costelloe; Bakayoko, Tiffoney

Position Players Goalkeepers: McCracken, Carson, Legzdins, Sharp Defenders: Portales, Astley, Shaughnessy, Donnelly, Lamie, McGhee, Dodgson Midfielders: Boateng, Sylla, Robertson, Howley, Cameron, Mulligan, Tiffoney, Costelloe, McCowan Forwards: Main, Bakayoko, Mellon, Robinson

Celtic team news

The visitors' boss Brendan Rodgers will be without Daizen Maeda, James McCarthy and Liam Scales on account of injuries and fitness issues.

Maik Nawrocki is likely to replace Scales at the back, while Tomoki Iwata may get the nod over Callum McGregor in the middle.

Kyogo Furuhashi will continue to lead the line of attack.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Taylor; O'Riley, Iwata, Hatate; Kuhn, Furuhashi, Hyun-Jun

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hart, Siegrist, Bain Defenders: Carter-Vickers, Nawrocki, Lagerbielke, Welsh, Kobayashi, Taylor, Montgomery, Johnston, Ralston Midfielders: Iwata, O'Riley, Hatate, McGregor, Holm, Bernardo, Forrest Forwards: Furuhashi, Idah, Yang, Oh, Palma, Kuhn

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Dundee and Celtic across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 28, 2024 Celtic 7-1 Dundee Scottish Premiership December 26, 2023 Dundee 0-3 Celtic Scottish Premiership September 16, 2023 Celtic 3-0 Dundee Scottish Premiership February 20, 2022 Celtic 3-2 Dundee Scottish Premiership November 7, 2021 Dundee 2-4 Celtic Scottish Premiership

Useful links