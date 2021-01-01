Dortmund confirm Sancho, Guerreiro and Reyna will miss Der Klassiker against Bayern

The England international and the Portuguese full-back sustained injuries in the midweek clash against Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund have confirmed they will be without Jadon Sancho, Raphael Guerreiro and Giovanni Reyna for Saturday's Bundesliga match against Bayern Munich.

Sancho and Guerreiro sustained injuries in the DFB-Pokal quarter-final win against Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday. Guerreiro went down with a calf problem early in the clash and was replaced by Nico Schulz after five minutes.

Sancho, meanwhile, was substituted shortly after he scored the winning goal midway through the second half. He is said to have sustained a thigh injury.

What has been said?

Dortmund boss Edin Terzic said at a press conference that he was holding out hope for the duo to make the squad for Der Klassiker, telling reporters: "Jadon Sancho and Raphael Guerreiro were examined immediately after the Gladbach game, and we need to further test them.

"It could be tight for both of them, but we're not giving up hope that they will fly to Munich with us tomorrow."

But Dortmund have since confirmed that they will not make the trip to Munich, while Reyna has also been left out.

Unfortunately, Jadon Sancho, Raphaël Guerreiro, and Gio Reyna will not be traveling with the squad to Munich. — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 5, 2021

The club have not given a specific reason for the 18-year-old United States international's absence.

Who could fill in for the absent stars?

Reyna would have been an option to replace Sancho in the starting XI, but they have Thorgan Hazard as an alternate option while Schulz could again take Guerreiro's spot.

Article continues below

Dortmund are currently fifth in the German top flight, sitting 13 points behind leaders Bayern heading into Saturday's game.

They will then turn their attention to Champions League action three days later when they host Sevilla in the second leg of the last-16 tie.

Further reading