Musiala commits future to Bayern Munich with new five-year contract at Bundesliga giants

The highly-rated young winger turned 18 last week and has celebrated by putting pen to paper on his first professional deal

Bayern Munich starlet Jamal Musiala has signed his first professional contract with the Bundesliga giants.

The highly-rated young winger, who recently committed his international future to Germany over England, has signed a five-year deal running until 2026.

Musiala only turned 18 last week but has already played 27 times for Bayern's first team, scoring four goals.

What has Musiala said?

Musiala told Bayern's official website: “I’m really pleased to have signed my first professional contract at FC Bayern.

"I just feel very good at the club and in the team, I’m playing with the best players in the world and I can learn from them every day in training. Hansi Flick, [director] Hasan Salihamidzic and [chief scout] Marco Neppe along with the whole club have believed in me and given me the chance very early on.

"I just want to repay that faith with good performances, keep getting better and win a lot more titles with FC Bayern. My aim is to become an important player for this club.”

What impact has Musiala had at Bayern?

Born in Stuttgart, Musiala spent eight years in Chelsea's academy before joining Bayern in 2019, breaking into the first team the following year.

He became Bayern's youngest Bundesliga player when making his debut in June 2020, and scored his first goal in the 8-0 thrashing of Schalke on the opening day of this season.

Musiala now has 17 Bundesliga appearances to his name, and opened his European account with a superb effort against Lazio in the Champions League round of 16.

His sparkling performances at club level led to a tug-of-war at international level.

A Germany under-16 international, Musiala represented England at four youth levels but followed his heart in choosing to represent the country of his birth. Joachim Low is expected to call him up for his senior debut in the March international break.

'Musiala will bring a lot of joy to Bayern'

Salihamidzic said: “We’re very happy that Jamal has decided to sign his first professional contract at FC Bayern on a long-term basis. This has been a joint effort. Before Jamal came to FC Bayern in summer 2019, we had to and were able to convince him and his family about our project.

"Now we must all ensure that Jamal continues to be nurtured and challenged. I am sure that he will bring a lot of joy to FC Bayern.”

