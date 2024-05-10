Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch League Two playoff semi-final

How to watch the League Two match between Doncaster and Crewe, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Doncaster Rovers have one foot in the League Two play-off final as they welcome Crewe Alexandra to the Eco-Power Stadium on Friday.

However, Crewe can change the script should the Railwaymen overturn the 2-0 loss they suffered in the opening leg game played back at home last week.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra kick-off time & stadium

Date: May 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm BST Venue: Eco-Power Stadium

The League Two play-offs semi-final match between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra will be played at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster, England.

It will kick off at 8 pm BST on Friday, May 10, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Doncaster Rovers vs Crewe Alexandra online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the League Two play-offs semi-final match between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Check GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Doncaster Rovers team news

Rovers boss Grant McCann will be hoping for the availability of Matthew Craig after the midfielder was forced off in the first-leg game.

Harrison Biggins is set for another start as Tommy Rowe and Kyle Hurst would have to be content starting on the bench once again.

Doncaster Rovers possible XI: Lo-Tutala; Sterry, Wood, Anderson, Maxwell; Bailey, Craig; Molyneux, Biggins, Adelakun; Ironside.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lo-Tutala, Jones, Lawlor Defenders: Olowu, Anderson, McGrath, Faulkner, Wood, Maxwell, Senior, Nixon, Sterry Midfielders: Bailey, Craig, Broadbent, Biggins, Close, Westbrooke, Ravenhill, Straughan-Brown, Taylor, Rowe, Hurst, Molyneux, Adelakun Forwards: Waters, Ironside, Kuleya, Miller, Lavery, Goodman, Carty, Biamou

Crewe Alexandra team news

Midfielder Conor Thomas will be hoping to be promoted to the XI, if Crewe boss Lee Bell thinks of starting one of Josh Austerfield or Joel Tabiner on the bench on Friday.

Elliott Nevitt will be supported by Rio Adebisi going forward.

Crewe Alexandra possible XI: Stryjek; Billington, Demetriou, Williams; Cooney, Thomas, Tabiner, Adebisi; Tracey, Holicek, Nevitt.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stryjek, Davies, Booth, Westwood Defenders: Turns, Williams, Offord, Demetriou, Kempster-Down, Adebisi, Billington Midfielders: Thomas, Lunt, Tabiner, Powell, Holicek, Finney, Austerfield, Leigh, Cooney, Rowe, Kirk Forwards: Baker-Richardson, Long, Nevitt, Woodcock, Tracey, Allport

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Doncaster Rovers and Crewe Alexandra across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 6, 2024 Crewe Alexandra 0-2 Doncaster Rovers League Two March 9, 2024 Doncaster Rovers 2-0 Crewe Alexandra League Two November 25, 2023 Crewe Alexandra 3-2 Doncaster Rovers League Two April 1, 2023 Doncaster Rovers 0-2 Crewe Alexandra League Two October 22, 2022 Crewe Alexandra 1-1 Doncaster Rovers League Two

