Dele Alli 'shouldn't be left to rot' at Tottenham and must consider move, says Crouch

The former Spurs striker thinks the England international would have been left "deflated" after being named on the bench against Burnley

Dele Alli "shouldn't be left to rot" at Tottenham according to Peter Crouch, who has urged the midfielder to consider a summer move.

Alli had to make do with a place among the substitutes during Spurs' 4-0 win over Burnley on Sunday, despite his stellar display in the Europa League against Wolfsberger three days earlier.

The 24-year-old has struggled for regular minutes under Jose Mourinho this season, and Crouch thinks he could end up letting his talents go to waste if he stays in north London.

What was said?

"I was at Tottenham last Wednesday and I thought Alli was superb. He had a glint in his eyes, he looked hungry and a class above," the former Tottenham striker told the Daily Mail. "Yes, he was playing opponents who were average but his quality shone through and it was a reminder of how good he can be.

"So I could understand why he would have been frustrated yesterday. He hasn't featured in nine of Tottenham's Premier League squads this season and that is too much absence for a player of his class.

"He shouldn't be left to rot, he shouldn't have a career that is just drifting aimlessly.

"We aren't privy to what is happening behind closed doors and we have to respect why Jose Mourinho is making these calls, but I expect Dele would have been totally deflated at being on the bench against Burnley.

"Gareth Bale looked like the Gareth Bale we all know against Burnley. Harry Kane and Son Heung-min were on fire, too. If you add Dele into that equation, you have a front four who are as exciting as anything in the country. I hope he gets another chance."

Who has Alli been linked with?

Alli was tipped to leave Tottenham during the January transfer window, with Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid touted as possible next destinations for the playmaker.

PSG reportedly tried to bring in Alli on an initial short-term loan deal, which would have seen him reunite with ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino at Parc des Princes, but a final deal never came to fruition.

The bigger picture

Alli's current contract at Tottenham is not due to expire until 2024.

He produced a lively display when he came on in the second half of the victory over Burnley, which may well have boosted his chances of earning a rare start when Spurs take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in midweek.

Alli could still play an important role in the club's ongoing bid for silverware with Mourinho likely to rotate his squad amid a packed fixture schedule which includes a Carabao Cup final date with Manchester City and Europa League last 16 clash with Dinamo Zagreb.

