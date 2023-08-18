Refreshing honesty: Newly-appointed sporting director Deco explains why Barcelona did not pursue Neymar transfer

Brendan Madden
Neymar Barcelona Granada La LigaGetty Images
NeymarBarcelonaTransfersPSGAl HilalDeco

Barcelona's new sporting director Deco has explained why it was "impossible" for the club to re-sign Neymar this summer.

  • Deal not 'economically viable'
  • Flex from PSG required
  • Neymar signs mega-deal with Al-Hilal

WHAT HAPPENED? While rumors of a fairytale return to Catalonia were briefly floated, newly appointed Barcelona Sporting Director Deco explained that there was never a realistic chance of the dream becoming reality. Thus, leaving the path clear for Neymar to sign an eye-watering deal with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

WHAT THEY SAID: Deco told Brazilian outlet Globo: "Everyone knows that at the moment, unfortunately, with our financial situation, it was impossible to make a signing like this. We needed an understanding with PSG or an arrangement with the Saudis, something that didn't happen. It was a situation that needed to be financially viable for us, but it was never a solution because of the club's financial situation."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Deco's frank assessment of Barca's financial situation is a welcome dose of reality following financial woes over the past three windows. The club though continue to operate financial 'levers' to give themselves enough fiscal freedom to reinforce their title-winning squad.

Article continues below

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Lionel Messi Neymar BarcelonaGettyDecoGetty ImagesNeymar Al-HilalAl-Hilal

WHAT NEXT FOR DECO AND BARCELONA? Barca will be hoping their home fixture against Cadiz on Sunday proves to be more straightforward than last weekend's tempestuous curtain-raiser against their nemesis Getafe.

Editors' Picks