A 25-room mansion, three saunas & nine cars - Neymar's OUTRAGEOUS demands in order to join Al-Hilal from PSG revealed

Neymar has become the latest big-name player to move to the Saudi Pro League, and the list of demands he made to join Al-Hilal is staggering.

  • Neymar latest to move to Saudi Arabia
  • Brazilian made several eye-watering requests
  • Player due to earn £276m over two-year contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian is the latest in a line of players to make the leap to the Middle East, and it's been revealed that he set some astonishing conditions in order to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Al-Hilal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: According to Spanish outlet Cope, Neymar demanded: a 25-room mansion, a swimming pool and sauna, eight workers to keep the house tidy, nine cars and all expenses paid for travel, restaurants and hotels.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It's unclear if Neymar was granted every request by his new side, but he's undoubtedly being paid handsomely by Al-Hilal, with the player set to receive around £276 million ($351m) for his two-year stint in the league, according to French paper L'Equipe. However, Neymar is still far behind Cristiano Ronaldo, who earns £177m ($225m) per-season with Al-Nassr.

WHAT NEXT FOR NEYMAR? Left out of PSG's first game of the season, Neymar will likely play his first game of the season when Al-Hilal face Al-Feiha on Saturday.

