Crystal Palace vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and West Ham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Crystal Palace will take on West Ham in the Premier League at Selhurst Park on Sunday. Palace are 14th in the standings whereas West Ham are eighth and 12 points behind the last ticket to one of the European competitions.

West Ham's form is concerning and they will be desperate to end the season on a high. They have managed to win just one out of their last seven games across all competitions. Palace also were on a run of one win in six matches but their last outing ended with a 1-0 win over Liverpool.

Crystal Palace vs West Ham kick-off time

Date: April 21, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST Venue: Selhurst Park

The match will be played at Selhurst Park on Sunday, with kick-off at 3 pm BST for fans in the UK.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs West Ham online - TV channels & live streams

The match will not be shown live in the UK. However, live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

The only minor setback in Palace's victory over Liverpool was an injury to Jefferson Lerma, who will miss the upcoming match against West Ham.

Will Hughes and Joel Ward are under review for a knock and groin issues, respectively. However, Rob Holding and Chris Richards have participated in training and could be available for the game.

In contrast, Sam Johnstone, Matheus Franca, Marc Guehi, and Cheick Doucoure remain sidelined.

Palace predicted XI: Henderson; Tomkins, Andersen, Clyne; Munoz, Hughes, Wharton, Mitchell; Olise, Mateta, Eze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Henderson, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Andersen, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Munoz, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Wharton, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Olise Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew

West Ham team news

The Hammers had welcomed back their leading scorer, Jarrod Bowen, from a back injury just in time for Thursday's second leg.

Nayef Aguerd had to leave the match against Leverkusen due to an ankle injury in the first half and will be evaluated over the weekend. Assessments are also pending for Kalvin Phillips, Dinos Mavropanos, and Alphonse Areola. Additionally, George Earthy is out following a head injury sustained in the match against Fulham.

West Ham possible XI: Fabianski; Coufal, Aguerd, Zouma, Emerson; Alvarez, Soucek; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta; Antonio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fabianski, Anang Defenders: Aguerd, Zouma, Ogbonna, Emerson, Cresswell, Coufal, Johnson Midfielders: Alvarez, Soucek, Ward-Prowse, Paqueta, Kudus Forwards: Ings, Antonio, Mubama, Cornet

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Result 03/12/23 Premier League West Ham 1 - 1 Crystal Palace 29/04/23 Premier League Crystal Palace 4 - 3 West Ham 06/11/22 Premier League West Ham 1 - 2 Crystal Palace 01/01/22 Premier League Crystal Palace 2 - 3 West Ham 28/08/21 Premier League West Ham 2 - 2 Crystal Palace

