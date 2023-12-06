Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Both Crystal Palace and Bournemouth will look to return to winnings ways when they clash in Wednesday's Premier League encounter at Selhurst Park.

Roy Hodgson's side snapped a two-game losing run with a 1-1 draw with West Ham the last time out, whereas Andoni Iraola's men had won back-to-back games before playing out a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth kick-off time & stadium

Date: December 6, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm GMT Venue: Selhurst Park

The Premier League match between Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth will be played at the Selhurst Park Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm GMT on December 6 in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Amazon Prime Video.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Crystal Palace team news

Eberechi Eze remains a doubt on account of an ankle injury. Having missed the West Ham draw, Jeffrey Schlupp is also uncertain for Wednesday's tie, while all of Cheick Doucoure, Rob Holding, Dean Henderson and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi are ruled out through injuries.

Chris Richards will continue in the middle in case Schupp is not passed fit, with the front-three of Odsonne Edouard, Jordan Ayew and Michael Olise likely to remain the same.

Crystal Palace possible XI: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Lerma, Hughes, Schlupp; Olise, Edouard, Ayew

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnstone, Whitworth, Matthews Defenders: Guehi, Andersen, Richards, Ferguson, Tomkins, Mitchell, Clyne, Ward Midfielders: Lerma, Riedewald, Ahamada, Hughes, Schlupp, Eze, Olise, Ebiowei Forwards: Edouard, Mateta, Ayew, Franca

Bournemouth team news

The Cherries will be without long-term injury absentees Lloyd Kelly, Tyler Adams, Max Aarons, Alex Scott, Ryan Fredericks, Emiliano Marcondes and Darren Randolph.

The duo of Philip Billing and Joe Rothwell would start on the bench again as Ryan Christie and Lewis Cook are likely to continue in midfield.

Dominic Solanke should lead the attack, with Justin Kluivert in the number 10 position.

Bournemouth possible XI: Neto; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Tavernier, Kluivert, Semenyo; Solanke

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith Midfielders: Billing, Cook, Rothwell, Kilkenny, Tavernier, Traore, Christie, Brooks Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Moore, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five times the two sides faced each other across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 13, 2023 Crystal Palace 2-0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League December 31, 2022 AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League September 15, 2020 AFC Bournemouth 0-0 (11-10 pen.) Crystal Palace Carabao Cup June 20, 2020 AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace Premier League December 3, 2019 Crystal Palace 1-0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League

