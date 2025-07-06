Cristiano Ronaldo's sister explains why Portugal star did not attend Diogo Jota's funeral

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister, Katia Aveiro, has explained why the Portugal captain did not attend Diogo Jota’s funeral.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Liverpool forward Jota was laid to rest on Saturday having tragically lost his life in a car accident alongside brother Andre Silva on July 3. The service, which took place near Jota’s home town of Porto, was attended by several of the 28-year-old’s team-mates and coaches.

Ronaldo, who is now playing his club football in Saudi Arabia for Al-Nassr, was not among those to make the journey back to his homeland. The 40-year-old has faced criticism from some for not making that trip, but said decision was taken as a mark of respect - with Ronaldo concerned that his presence would overshadow proceedings.

WHAT KATIA AVEIRO

Katia wrote in an emotional Instagram story: “When my father died. In addition to the pain of loss we had to deal with a flood of cameras and curious onlookers at the cemetery and everywhere we went. And attention was not what it is today in terms of access... At no time were we (the children) able to leave the chapel; it was only possible at the time of the burial, such was the commotion.

“At the funeral, there were presidents, coaches of the national team at the time, such as Luís Filipe Scolari, etc. I don't remember seeing any of them. And they certainly greeted me. The pain blinded me.

“About pain/family and real support... You will never know what it means until you go through it. If someone sends me a message criticising anything my brother does, I will block it (completely ignore it), that is, they will only do it once.

“It's getting tiring. The fanaticism. The criticism for nothing, I repeat nothing... Sick society... We all have families. It is absurdly shameful to watch TV channels/commentators/social networks emphasising an absence rather than respectfully honouring the pain of a mutilated family destroyed by the loss of two brothers. I am even ashamed to watch. Regrettable.

“And so the world goes... Society and opinion. Today they are worthless. They themselves have become bottomless pits. I feel sorry... And war is also like that. Believe me. Human evil is also a war. And every day we have to fight against it. And so it goes.”

RONALDO'S TRIBUTE TO JOTA

Ronaldo was among those to pay tribute to Jota on social media following confirmation of his passing, writing: “It doesn't make sense. We were just together in the national team, and you had just gotten married. To your family, your wife and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Ronaldo and Jota formed part of the Portugal squad that savoured UEFA Nations League glory on June 8. Jota married childhood sweetheart Rute Cardoso on June 22. Messages of condolence have flooded in from around the world.