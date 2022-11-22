Cristiano Ronaldo releases statement following Man Utd exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out following his mutual agreement to leave Manchester United with immediate effect.

Ronaldo reached agreement with United

Will leave club with immediate effect

States time is right for "new challenge"

WHAT HAPPENED? After United announced that the club and player would be parting ways, Ronaldo issued a statement which was reported across social media. He underlined his love for the club and the fans, but argued it was the right time to seek pastures new.

WHAT THEY SAID: “Following conversations with Manchester United we have mutually agreed to end our contract early," Ronaldo's statement read. "I love Manchester United. And I love the fans, that will never ever change. However, it feels like the right time for me to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Ronaldo's relationship with United has been strained since the arrival of Erik ten Hag in the summer, it was the Portuguese's explosive interview with Piers Morgan which brought his time in Manchester to a premature end. Ronaldo hit out at multiple aspects of the club, both past and present, leaving United with little choice but to part ways with the player.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? With United out of the picture, Ronaldo will be lining up his options for the next "challenge" he chooses to take on, although these may well be limited given the player's exuberant wage demands. For now, he will be focused on Portugal's World Cup opener against Ghana on Thursday.