Man Utd confirm Cristiano Ronaldo is set to leave club by mutual agreement with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United with immediate effect after reaching a mutual agreement with the Red Devils.

Man Utd issue statement

Confirm Ronaldo exit

Forward leaves with 'immediate effect'

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect," read a club statement. "The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. "Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

