Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus: Goals, assists, results & fixtures in 2018-19

How is the five-time Ballon d'Or winner adapting to life in Italy after making a big-money move from Real Madrid? Goal has the stats

Cristiano Ronaldo arrived at Juventus with a reputation as one of the most accomplished goalscorers of all time and, as you'd expect, with that comes great expectations.

The Serie A champions saw fit to fork out €100 million (£88m/$117m) for the 33-year-old for a number of reasons, but chief among those is his incredible capacity to find the back of the net.

Ronaldo's record across his career is epic and prior to his arrival in Turin he had struck 658 goals in 915 club games, with 450 of those coming in his 438 games for Real Madrid.

The Portuguese phenomenon has won the European Golden Shoe four times and finished as the Champions League's top scorer on seven different occasions.

A habit of collecting such accolades doesn't simply abandon a player overnight and the weight of anticipation rests firmly on Ronaldo's shoulders in Italy.

With the 2018-19 campaign under way, Goal keeps you up to date on all of Ronaldo's stats for Juve this season, including goals, assists and more.

Cristiano Ronaldo 2018-19 Juventus stats

When Ronaldo did not immediately hit the ground running in Serie A it wasn't long before the scrutiny intensified over the attacker's form.

It took him four games - or 320 minutes - to finally find the back of the net as he struck twice in a 2-1 win over Sassuolo after drawing blanks against Chievo, Lazio and Parma.

"I really wanted to score these first goals and I'm happy to have found the net," a relieved Ronaldo told Mediaset after opening his account.

"This is football. The important thing is that the team wins. Obviously, I was a little tense with all the talk of Real Madrid and not scoring, but I thank my team-mates for supporting me throughout.

"I knew that I was working well and it was only a matter of time. I am adapting well to Italian football."

Ronaldo's Champions League debut for Juventus against Valencia went poorly with a red card dismissal which left the star distraught, though he bounced back with the winner late against Frosinone the following weekend.

Article continues below

The 33-year-old netted his first Champions League goal for the Italian giants on November 7 against Manchester United, a stunning strike that ended up being for naught as Jose Mourinho's side stormed back late to take a 2-1 win.

Cristiano Ronaldo games & stats for Juventus

Date Match Goals Assists Aug 18 Chievo 2-3 Juventus 0 0 Aug 25 Juventus 2-0 Lazio 0 1 Sep 1 Parma 1-2 Juventus 0 0 Sep 16 Juventus 2-1 Sassuolo 2 0 Sep 19 Valencia 0-2 Juventus 0 0 Sep 23 Frosinone 0-2 Juventus 1 0 Sep 26 Juventus 2-0 Bologna 0 0 Sep 29 Juventus 3-1 Napoli 0 0 Oct 6 Udinese 2-0 Juventus 1 0 Oct 20 Juventus 1-1 Genoa 1 0 Nov 3 Juventus 3-1 Cagliari 0 1 Nov 7 Juventus 1-2 Manchester United 1 0 Nov 11 AC Milan 0-2 Juventus 1 0 Nov 24 Juventus 2-0 SPAL 1 0 Nov 28 Juventus vs Valencia 0 1 Dec 1 Fiorentina 0-3 Juventus 1 0 Dec 7 Juventus 1-0 Inter Milan 0 0 Dec 12 Young Boys 2-1 Juventus 0 1

Juventus' next five games

Date Match Competition Dec 15 Torino vs Juventus Serie A Dec 22 Juventus vs Roma Serie A Dec 26 Atalanta vs Juventus Serie A Dec 29 Juventus vs Sampdoria Serie A January 12 Bologna vs Juventus Coppa Italia

Goal will keep this page updated so be sure to bookmark it for all the latest Ronaldo stats with Juventus.

Last updated: Dec 14