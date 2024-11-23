How to watch today's Coventry City vs Sheffield United Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Coventry City and Sheffield United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Sheffield United will be looking to soar to the top of the Championship standings table when they take on Coventry City on Saturday.

The Blades trail current leaders Sunderland only on goal difference, while Paul Hurst's men look for a bit of repair in the bottom half of the table.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Coventry City vs Sheffield United online - TV channels & live streams

In the United Kingdom (UK), the Championship match between Coventry City and Sheffield United will be available to watch and stream online live through Sky Sports Football and Sky Go.

Coventry City vs Sheffield United kick-off time

Championship - Championship Coventry Building Society Arena

The Championship match between Coventry City and Sheffield United will be played at The Coventry Building Society Arena in Coventry, England.

It will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, in the UK.

Team news & squads

Coventry City team news

SUFC manager Chris Wilder will be without Ben Wilson, Haji Wright, Jamie Allen, Jake Bidwell and Ellis Simms due to injury.

Norman Bassette is expected to join Brandon Thomas-Asante in attack, while skipper Ben Sheaf could return in midfield alongside Jack Rudoni and Victor Torp.

With Oliver Dovin in goal, Joel Latibeaudiere, Bobby Thomas and Luis Binks are likely to complete the back three.

Sheffield United team news

Sai Sachdev, Kieffer Moore, Rhian Brewster and Oliver Arblaster are all confined to the infirmary, while Tom Davies is a fitness doubt for the tie.

While Sydie Peck and Vinicius Souza form the midfield pivot, Alfie Gilchrist, Harry Souttar, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Harrison Burrows should remain put as the back four.

Tyrese Campbell is in line to slot in for Moore up front, while Jesurun Rak-Sakyi ganging up with former Coventry City pair Callum O'Hare and Gustavo Hamer in support of Campbell.

