Chelsea Women vs Manchester City Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea FC Women and Manchester City Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Manchester City in the Women's Super League at the Kingsmeadow on Friday. It will be a top-of-the-table clash with Chelsea having a three-point lead over City after 13 matches in the league.

Chelsea have won 10 games in a row and will be confident of picking up their 11th consecutive win. They have also picked up five back-to-back clean sheets. City may not have a similar clean sheet record but they have also won their last 10 matches.

Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women kick-off time

Date: February 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.15 pm GMT Venue: Kingsmeadow

The match will be played at the Kingsmeadow on Friday, with kick-off at 7.15 pm GMT for fans in the UK.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Manchester City Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on BBC in the UK. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women team news

Chelsea still faces the absence of their club captain, Millie Bright, while Aniek Nouwen and Sam Kerr remain sidelined with long-term anterior cruciate ligament injuries.

Catarina Macario is showing signs of progress in her recovery from injury, but her return to action isn't anticipated until after the international break.

Due to illness, Lauren James missed out on the starting lineup during the FA Cup victory over Crystal Palace, but she's expected to return for the upcoming match.

Chelsea predicted XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Bjorn, Charles; Cuthbert, Leupolz; James, Kirby, Reiten; Ramirez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Perisset, Mjelde, Carter, Charles, Lawrence, Nouwen, Buchanan, Bjorn Midfielders: Cuthbert, Ingle, Nusken, Fleming, Kaneryd Forwards: James, Kerr, Beever-Jones, Kirby, Fishelcan

Manchester City Women team news

Manchester City will have to manage without defender Steph Houghton and midfielder Jill Roord.

Manager Taylor has assured that Bunny Shaw will be available despite being substituted in the second half against Arsenal due to a calf issue.

Man City predicted XI: Keating; Casparij, Aleixandri, Greenwood, Ouahabi; Hasegawa, Coombs; Kelly, Park, Hemp; Shaw.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Keating, Maciver, Roebuck Defenders: Houghton, Aleixandri, Gasparij, Greenwood, Kennedy, Mace, Morgan, Ouahabi, Stokes Midfielders: Angeldahl, Blakstad, Coombs, Hasegawa, Roord Forwards: Castellanos, Fowler, Hemp, Kelly, Park, Shaw

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/10/23 Manchester City 1 - 1 Chelsea Women's Super League 26/03/23 Manchester City 2 - 0 Chelsea Women's Super League 25/09/22 Chelsea 2 - 0 Manchester City Women's Super League 15/05/22 Chelsea 3 - 2 Manchester City FA Cup 05/03/22 Chelsea 1 - 3 Manchester City WSL Cup

