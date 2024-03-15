Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

London rivals Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women will face off in a Women's Super League (WSL) contest at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

The Gunners could go level on points with the current leaders and their opponents of the evening who boast of a goal difference of +32 as compared to Arsenal's +19.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Friday, March 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

Mayra Ramirez, who missed the 1-0 win over Everton in a Women's FA Cup game at the weekend, is a doubt due to a knock sustained in the Manchester City win. However, an in-form Catarina Macario is in line to partner Jelena Cankovic upfront.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes also decided to take a cautious approach in the case of Nathalie Bjorn the last time out, as Sjoeke Nusken may continue alongside Jess Carter at the heart of defense.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton would reclaim her place in goal from Zecira Musovic, while all of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Mia Fishel, Nicky Evrand and Jorja Fox occupy the treatment room.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Nusken, Charles; James, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; Macario, Cankovic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Arsenal Women team news

Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall would miss the likes of Amanda Ilestedt, Vivianne Miedema, Lina Hurtig, Laura Wienroither, Kaylan Marckese, and Teyah Goldie through injuries.

Looking to record a third straight clean sheet, goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger could continue ahead of Sabrina D'Angelo once again.

The rest of the line-up is likely to remain more or less the same from last week's 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Women's League Cup, especially after Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius starred with a strike and a hat-trick, respectively.

Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Codina, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Maanum, Waiti; Mead, Blackstenius, Foord; Russo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi Defenders: Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina Midfielders: Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross Forwards: Mead, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 10, 2023 Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea Women's Super League May 21, 2023 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Women's Super League March 5, 2023 Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea FA Women's League Cup February 26, 2023 Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal Women's Super League January 15, 2023 Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea Women's Super League

Useful links