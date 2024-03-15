Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

London rivals Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women will face off in a Women's Super League (WSL) contest at Stamford Bridge on Friday.
The Gunners could go level on points with the current leaders and their opponents of the evening who boast of a goal difference of +32 as compared to Arsenal's +19.
Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7 pm GMT
|Venue:
|Stamford Bridge
The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.
It will kick off at 7 pm GMT on Friday, March 15, in the United Kingdom (UK).
How to watch Chelsea Women vs Arsenal Women online - TV channels & live streams
|Sky Sports Main Event
|Watch here
|Sky Sports Premier League
|Watch here
|Sky Showcase
|Watch here
|Sky Sports Ultra HDR
|Watch here
The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Showcase and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.
Team news & squads
Chelsea Women team news
Mayra Ramirez, who missed the 1-0 win over Everton in a Women's FA Cup game at the weekend, is a doubt due to a knock sustained in the Manchester City win. However, an in-form Catarina Macario is in line to partner Jelena Cankovic upfront.
Chelsea boss Emma Hayes also decided to take a cautious approach in the case of Nathalie Bjorn the last time out, as Sjoeke Nusken may continue alongside Jess Carter at the heart of defense.
Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton would reclaim her place in goal from Zecira Musovic, while all of Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Mia Fishel, Nicky Evrand and Jorja Fox occupy the treatment room.
Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Nusken, Charles; James, Cuthbert, Leupolz, Reiten; Macario, Cankovic
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Musovic, Hampton, Berger
|Defenders:
|Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Mjelde, Charles, Buchanan, Bjorn
|Midfielders:
|Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd
|Forwards:
|Macario, James, Kirby, Kerr, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez
Arsenal Women team news
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall would miss the likes of Amanda Ilestedt, Vivianne Miedema, Lina Hurtig, Laura Wienroither, Kaylan Marckese, and Teyah Goldie through injuries.
Looking to record a third straight clean sheet, goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger could continue ahead of Sabrina D'Angelo once again.
The rest of the line-up is likely to remain more or less the same from last week's 4-0 win over Aston Villa in the FA Women's League Cup, especially after Frida Maanum and Stina Blackstenius starred with a strike and a hat-trick, respectively.
Arsenal Women possible XI: Zinsberger; McCabe, Codina, Wubben-Moy, Catley; Maanum, Waiti; Mead, Blackstenius, Foord; Russo
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Zinsberger, D'Angelo, Williams, Bouhaddi
|Defenders:
|Fox, Wubben-Moy, Williamson, Catley, McCabe, Codina
|Midfielders:
|Little, Maanum, Walti, Pelova, Cooney-Cross
|Forwards:
|Mead, Foord, Russo, Lacasse, Blackstenius
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea Women and Arsenal Women across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|December 10, 2023
|Arsenal 4-1 Chelsea
|Women's Super League
|May 21, 2023
|Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
|Women's Super League
|March 5, 2023
|Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea
|FA Women's League Cup
|February 26, 2023
|Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal
|Women's Super League
|January 15, 2023
|Arsenal 1-1 Chelsea
|Women's Super League