Chelsea vs Manchester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Man City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fresh off a thumping derby victory last time out against rivals Tottenham, a resurgent Chelsea side take on the defending champions Manchester City at Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The Blues' snapped Spurs' unbeaten run in the Premier League this season on Monday night as they ran out 4-1 victors in what was a truly chaotic all-London clash. Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled to break Tottenham down for large parts after the Lilywhites' went down to nine men before Nicolas Jackson's hat-trick finally settled the game in injury time.

Manchester City, meanwhile, made it five straight wins across all competitions in midweek as they eased to a 3-0 Champions League victory over Young Boys. Prior to that, the Cityzens thrashed rivals Man United 3-0 in the Manchester derby and defeated a beleaguered Bournemouth 6-1 at the Etihad.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Man City kick-off time

Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023 Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT Venue: Stamford Bridge

The Premier League game between Chelsea and Man City will be played at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, November 13, 2023. Kick-off is at 4:30pm GMT for fans in the United Kingdom.

How to watch Chelsea vs Man City online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League in the United Kingdom. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea are still nursing a lengthy injury lists, but will hope to have Armando Broja back-fit this weekend. Even so, Nicolas Jackson will have earned the right to retain his starting spot after his hat-trick against Spurs.

Blues' boss Mauricio Pochettino could be without no fewer than six players due to injury. Ben Chilwell, Romeo Lavia, Trevoh Chalobah and Carney Chukwuemeka are all still out, while Christopher Nkunku is not expected to return just yet.

The Argentine head coach may go with the same XI that started against Spurs on Monday night, though Mykhailo Mudryk is fit again should Pochettino opt to switch up his forward line.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; James, Silva, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Badiashile, Colwill, Disasi, Sarr, Silva, Cucurella, Maatsen, James, Gusto Midfielders: Fernandez, Caicedo, Ugochukwu, Gallagher, Palmer, Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke Forwards: Jackson, Washington

Man City team news

Manchester City have been hit by another injury to John Stones, who is set for another stint on the sidelines due to a hamstring issue. Fellow centre-back Manuel Akanji was a late withdrawal from the squad for Young Boys with a back issue, and needs assessing. Sergio Gomez and Kevin De Bruyne are still out.

Mateo Kovacic returns to Stamford Bridge as a foe to partner Rodri in City’s double-pivot. Erling Haaland has shaken off his ankle knock, and scored a fine brace in midweek to seal City's spot in the Champions League knockout rounds.

Manchester City possible XI: Ederson; Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Ake; Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Alvarez, Doku; Haaland

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ederson, Ortega, Carson Defenders: Dias, Gvardiol, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Stones, Lewis Midfielders: Rodri, Nunes, Phillips, Kovacic, Silva Forwards: Grealish, Doku, Alvarez, Foden, Bobb

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/5/23 Man City 1-0 Chelsea Premier League 8/1/23 Man City 4-0 Chelsea FA Cup 6/1/23 Chelsea 0-1 Man City Premier League 10/11/22 Man City 2-0 Chelsea EFL Cup 15/1/22 Man City 1-0 Chelsea Premier League

Useful links