Chelsea vs Liverpool: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Carabao Cup final 2024

How to watch the Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liverpool will be looking to win three straight finals against Chelsea when the two sides clash in Sunday's Carabao Cup title decider at Wembley.

The last time the same teams faced off in a final, the Reds clinched the FA Cup 6-5 on penalties in 2022 after a goalless draw through regulation and added time.

This will be a repeat of the 2021-22 Carabao Cup final where again Jurgen Klopp's men triumphed on penalties (11-10) after 120 minutes of a grueling contest couldn't produce a winner.

For Mauricio Pochettino's side - without European football, and struggling to strike consistent form in the Premier League - the domestic cup competitions could be the Blues' best bets for landing silverware this term.

Meanwhile, the current league leaders, Liverpool are still in line for a quadruple this season as they are still competing in four tournaments.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Liverpool kick-off time

Date: February 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm GMT Venue: Wembley Stadium

The Carabao Cup match between Chelsea and Liverpool will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 3 pm GMT on Sunday, February 25, in the United Kingdom (UK).

How to watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Ultra HDR in the UK, and is available to stream online live through Sky Go.

Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Pochettino is likely to name the same XI from the 1-1 league draw against Manchester City at the weekend.

The Argentine manager will not be able to avail of the services of several players, as the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella, Thiago Silva, Romeo Lavia, Carney Chukwuemeka and Lesley Ugochukwu all missed the City game through their respective concerns.

Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic is also expected to start ahead of Robert Sanchez once again in goal, while there are chances of Cucurella's return to the matchday squad on Sunday.

Chelsea possible XI: Petrovic; Gusto, Disasi, Colwill, Chilwell; Caicedo, Fernandez; Palmer, Gallagher, Sterling; Jackson.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sanchez, Petrovic, Bettinelli, Bergstrom Defenders: Colwill, Disasi, Chalobah, Sarr, Gilchrist, Chilwell, Cucurella, Gusto Midfielders: Caicedo, Fernandez, Gallagher, Casadei, Palmer Forwards: Sterling, Mudryk, Madueke, Jackson, Nkunku, Washington, Moreira

Liverpool team news

Klopp is forced to manage without all of Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Doak, Stefan Bajcetic, Joel Matip, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones on account of their respective setbacks.

Moreover, Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez are doubts after missing the 4-1 win over Luton Town. Dominik Szoboszlai will also need a once-over due to a thigh problem.

So Cody Gakpo should continue leading the line of attack with Harvey Elliott filling in for Salah and Luis Diaz completing the three-man front line.

Liverpool possible XI: Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Endo, Mac Allister; Elliott, Gakpo, Diaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Adrian Defenders: Konate, Van Dijk, Gomez, Quansah, Williams, Robertson, Tsimikas, Bradley Midfielders: Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Gravenberch, Elliott Forwards: Diaz, Nunez, Salah, Gakpo

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea and Liverpool across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 31, 2024 Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea Premier League August 13, 2023 Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool Premier League April 4, 2023 Chelsea 0-0 Liverpool Premier League January 21, 2023 Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea Premier League May 14, 2022 Chelsea 0-0 (5-6 pen.) Liverpool FA Cup

