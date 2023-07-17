Chelsea join transfer hunt for Harry Maguire as ‘angry’ Man Utd defender loses captain’s armband at Old Trafford

Chelsea are reportedly mulling over a move for Harry Maguire after seeing him stripped of the captain’s armband at Manchester United.

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been informed by Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag that he will not retain his standing as skipper at Old Trafford after slipping down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Maguire has said of that decision: “After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Sun claims that Maguire has been left “angry, shocked and upset” by the decision to relieve him of captaincy duties, with the 30-year-old defender now ready to sever ties with United. West Ham, Tottenham and Newcastle have all been linked with the no-nonsense centre-half – who remains the most expensive defender in world football following his £85 million ($111m) move to Manchester in 2019.

AND WHAT'S MORE: It is now claimed that Chelsea – who have seen Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta depart Stamford Bridge this summer – may be tempted to make a play for Maguire, with there suggestions that his asking price could drop as low as £30m ($39m) in the current window.

WHAT NEXT? Maguire, who has two years left to run on his contract at Old Trafford, is also said to be attracting interest from Serie A giants Inter and big-spending Saudi outfits Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal – with it possible that he could be reunited with former United team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo in the Middle East.